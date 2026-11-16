Shanghai traffic officer goes viral for enforcing traffic rules in English

Xu Yichao, a traffic police officer in Shanghai, conducts a roadside traffic enforcement check after stopping two foreign tourists riding an electric bicycle. Photo: Thepaper.cn

A Shanghai traffic police officer has drawn widespread praise after a video of him handling a minor traffic violation involving two foreign tourists in English went viral online, multiple media reported. The video shows Xu Yichao patrolling late last Wednesday night when he spotted a woman riding an electric bicycle with a passenger over the age of 12, a violation of local traffic regulations.After pulling them over, Xu learned that they were foreign tourists from Thailand and immediately switched to English to communicate with them. He issued a warning for their first violation and explained local traffic safety rules to them.According to local traffic regulations, bicycles and electric bikes are permitted to carry only one passenger under the age of 12.After the video of the encounter was posted on social media, Xu drew widespread praise from netizens for his fluent spoken English. Many applauded his language skills, professionalism and courteous, measured approach to law enforcement.Xu said he had never studied abroad, learning English through required English and police English courses at the Shanghai Police College. He still practices his spoken English daily and takes part in training programs run by his traffic police department to prepare officers for law enforcement involving foreigners, thepaper.cn reported.Jing'an district, where Xu regularly carries out his traffic duties, has long been an important area in Shanghai for foreigners to travel, work and live. Shanghai received 9.3602 million inbound tourist visits in 2025, with the number of foreign visitors accounting for one-fifth of China's total inbound foreign visitors, the highest proportion among all Chinese cities. From January to August this year, Shanghai welcomed 7.056 million international tourist visits, up 27.8 percent year on year, according to thepaper.cn.According to Xu, many of his colleagues are proficient in English-language law enforcement. In recent years, a number of police officers have gained popularity online for enforcing the law in English, while public service staff and transport hub volunteers have also attracted attention for their fluent English-speaking skills.While people like Xu form the human side of an international city, Shanghai is also strengthening its appeal to international visitors through initiatives such as the Shanghai Pass multipurpose prepaid card and Easy Go, an all-in-one platform designed to streamline digital services for international visitors, as well as an expanded network of departure tax-refund outlets. These efforts are intended to help foreign visitors experience and understand China more easily and naturally, according to thepaper.cn.Global Times