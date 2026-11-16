Hollywood blockbusters gear up for year-end releases in China as Marvel stars head to Shanghai

Avengers: Doomsday

Hollywood is ramping up its push in China's year-end film market. Marvel Studios announced on Monday that Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and studios president Kevin Feige will attend a fan event in Shanghai on December 10 to promote the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.The announcement adds to growing anticipation for the film, which will ­arrive in China on December 16, two days ahead of its North American release. Downey Jr., who previously portrayed Iron Man, will return to the franchise as its new antagonist, Doctor Doom, while Evans and Hemsworth will reprise their roles as Steve Rogers and Thor.The Shanghai event is part of a ­broader promotional campaign for the film, which is also expected to attract attention through its large cast and connections to multiple superhero franchises.Another major Hollywood release is also gearing up for a year-end return to China. On Monday, the Dune franchise announced that the first two films in the science fiction series would be back in Chinese cinemas from late November, accompanied by newly released footage from the third installment to build anticipation for the trilogy's finale.Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's science fiction novels, is scheduled to open in Chinese cinemas on December 31. It will continue the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, following the events of Dune: Part Two. Zendaya and other cast members are also set to return.Beyond the two major franchises, other imported films are also expected to contribute to the variety of choices available to Chinese moviegoers.Family animation The Cat in the Hat is currently showing in Chinese cinemas, while fantasy animation Hexed and romantic drama We Live in Time are scheduled to arrive in late November. The lineup offers audiences a range of genres, from family entertainment and animation to romance and science fiction.The growing selection of international releases comes as China's film industry seeks to sustain audience interest during the final months of the year. According to ticketing platform Maoyan, the country's total box office revenue, including presales, surpassed 32 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) as of Sunday.Domestic productions have continued to play a major role in the market. The five highest-grossing films of the year so far are all Chinese productions: Pegasus 3, Once Upon a Time in the Middle East, Kung Fu Soccer, All Wishes Come True! and Dear You.The year-end box-office performance will depend not only on the appeal of major releases but also on their quality and audience reception, Bu Xiting, an associate research fellow at the School of Cultural Industries Management at the Communication University of China, told the Global Times.Established franchises such as Avengers and Dune have the advantage of recognizable characters and an existing audience base. Their latest installments can generate interest well before their theatrical releases through trailers, promotional campaigns and social media discussions. However, franchise recognition alone does not guarantee commercial success, as audiences also expect new installments to offer compelling stories and fresh cinematic experiences, he noted.The two December releases could attract different groups of moviegoers, with Avengers: Doomsday appealing to superhero fans and Dune: Part Three targeting audiences interested in science fiction and large-scale cinematic storytelling. Their staggered release dates may also help maintain interest in major imported productions throughout the month.Major international releases could also have a spillover effect on the wider market by generating greater public discussion about films and encouraging audiences to return to cinemas. Their broader impact, however, will depend on reviews and audience reception.While Hollywood productions are preparing to compete for Chinese audiences, Chinese films are also expanding their presence in overseas markets.Several domestic productions, including Dear You, All Wishes Come True! and Once Upon a Time in the Middle East, have already entered overseas markets.More Chinese films are continuing this expansion. Traces of Justice, after screening in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Singapore, Germany and Malaysia, recently secured additional release dates in North America and Oceania. The film opened in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji on Thursday, before arriving in North America on Friday.Another domestic production, Rebirth 2, also pursued an international theatrical release. It opened in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia on October 15, with advance screenings in the UK, before its official release in the UK and Ireland on October 16. The film subsequently reached cinemas in North America on October 23.The simultaneous arrival of major Hollywood productions in China and the expansion of Chinese films overseas reflect the growing interconnectedness of the global film market. For Chinese cinemas, international blockbusters offer additional choices and opportunities to attract audiences, while overseas theatrical releases give domestic filmmakers access to new audiences and commercial markets, Bu added.