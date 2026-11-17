Image of the NORINCO LUCA large cargo unmanned aerial vehicle taking off Photo: Courtesy of Norinco Group

China's fully domestically developed NORINCO LUCA large cargo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has successfully completed an air transport and airdrop test, marking a major breakthrough after its maiden flight in March . The test further expanded the aircraft's mission capabilities, advancing it from automated cargo transport to intelligent precision airdrop operations, its developer told the Global Times.The test covered cargo loading and inspection, flight-route programming, takeoff, cruise, cargo-door opening, automatic airdrop, parachute-line recovery, landing and landing-site assessment. The ground control station monitored the flight and airdrop throughout, with all systems operating normally and data links remaining stable, according to NORINCO UAS, under China's state-owned Norinco Group.Key capabilities tested included modular cargo loading, airdrops from 300 meters, automatic release timing, parachute-line recovery and landing-site assessment.The onboard system automatically released the cargo pallet and adjusted the aircraft's flight trim as its payload changed to ensure stable flight.Chief designer Geng Jianzhong told the Global Times that the airdrop system uses optical sensors to measure wind direction and speed in real time. An intelligent system then determines the optimal release timing to ensure accuracy.A high-speed recording system captured the cargo's flight path and landing point in high resolution. The cargo reached the designated area, with airdrop accuracy meeting an advanced domestic standard, Geng said.

Cargo pallets loaded with goods automatically exit the NORINCO LUCA on command. Photo: Courtesy of Norinco Group

With a payload capacity of 3.5 tons, NORINCO LUCA can carry more than 1,700 winter coats or 700 disaster-relief tents in a single flight, providing support when earthquakes, floods and mudslides damage roads and bridges.Its 18-cubic-meter through cargo bay and loading and unloading turnaround time of as little as 15 minutes enable rapid operations between airports and disaster-hit areas. The drone can also automatically drop supplies from 300 meters and has a short takeoff and landing distance of less than 500 meters, allowing deployment from basic dirt runways and in challenging terrain such as plateaus and islands.Geng added the aircraft can maintain safe flight and continue its mission in the event of a single-engine failure, including during airdrop operations. Its intelligent flight control system supports autonomous mission execution without ground intervention, while a loss of the data link does not affect the mission.The cargo-release system uses rails and rollers, while the cargo control system features multiple safety redundancies and real-time health monitoring to prevent jamming. Its design targets a failure probability of one in 100 million, Geng said.Several large logistics drones are under development or already in service internationally. NORINCO LUCA leads in key performance indicators including payload capacity, airdrop operating envelope, landing accuracy, short takeoff and landing capability, and product maturity, Geng said.The development team said they will continue evaluating airdrop accuracy, timing control and system performance to support further upgrades, airworthiness certification and practical applications.They planned to work with civil aviation organizations and logistics partners to develop low-altitude demonstration routes. Potential applications include express delivery, e-commerce, emergency relief, border-area resupply, island transportation, cold-chain logistics and industrial cargo transport. They will also explore cooperation in regional logistics, emergency supply delivery and demonstration route development, with the aim of bringing the aircraft into provincial logistics networks, border supply operations, humanitarian relief and international e-commerce delivery.Demonstration routes are expected to be launched soon. Operating costs are projected to be less than half those of crewed cargo aircraft, Geng said.For overseas applications such as international e-commerce delivery and humanitarian relief, the company is exploring alignment with some international certification systems. The company can provide technical support to customers seeking certification for specific applications where conditions permit, Geng said.NORINCO LUCA made its maiden flight on March 31 in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province. It is the world's largest logistics cargo drone to have completed a successful maiden flight. As a product of Norinco Group, the NORINCO LUCA is not only a logistics platform but also a multi-role "special mission aircraft." Through modular interfaces, it can be rapidly adapted for applications such as emergency communications, weather modification, border patrol, and electronic reconnaissance.According to the developer, large cargo UAV worldwide are shifting from technical testing to real-world applications, with competition increasingly focused on ton-class, heavy-payload, long-endurance fixed-wing platforms. Some international developers have mainly pursued unmanned conversions of existing aircraft or lower-payload platforms. While several ton-class or near-ton-class projects have emerged, few large fixed-wing cargo drones have completed civil airworthiness certification and entered commercial operation. Some overseas models carry only several hundred kilograms or remain in testing and certification. By comparison, China has a more complete range of large cargo drones, covering applications from regional logistics to emergency relief.