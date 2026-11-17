Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed a new US rule restricting China's access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from companies like Nvidia, pointing out that the new US measures is a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction and vowed to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.The US Commerce Department claimed on Monday it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, according to a Reuters report.The new rules, citing high risks of transshipment of chips through Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, require exporters to obtain US export licenses when shipping advanced chips to companies in those countries, so as to prevent restricted countries and entities from acquiring sensitive US technology."The US side keeps overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures. It even blatantly interferes in China's normal trade and technological cooperation with other countries, and unreasonably suppresses the development of China's high-tech industries. This is a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Tuesday, in response to a media inquiry.The US move runs counter to the common understandings reached by the two sides, harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and destabilizes global industrial and supply chains, Guo said. "China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests."Global Times