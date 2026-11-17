Carlos Kuriyama, director of the APEC Secretariat's Policy Support Unit speaks with the Global Times on November 16, 2026 ahead of this year's APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Sun Langchen/ Global Times

China's continued efforts to promote opening-up and expand its domestic market are creating new opportunities for other Asia-Pacific economies amid growing uncertainty and imbalances in global trade, Carlos Kuriyama, director of the Policy Support Unit at the APEC Secretariat, told the Global Times. He said China's market is an important export destination for many economies and that efforts to reduce trade barriers and facilitate trade could promote regional economic cooperation.In an interview with the Global Times in Shenzhen, the host city of this year's APEC CEO Summit, which is scheduled for November 17 to 18, Kuriyama discussed a range of issues, including China's growing role in the APEC community, opportunities arising from its expanding market, regional trade integration, digital cooperation and the challenges facing Asia-Pacific economies.Kuriyama said APEC provides a platform for its 21 member economies to exchange views frankly and seek solutions to shared challenges. Against the backdrop of a complex international environment, China's growing economic influence and efforts to promote openness have become important factors in regional cooperation.Reflecting on China's experience as APEC host for the third time, Kuriyama said the country's economic transformation over the past decades was striking.China's increasingly prominent position in the global economy has naturally led to a more active role for the country in multilateral organizations and global affairs, Kuriyama said.On growing global trade imbalances, Kuriyama said some economies that feel they are not benefiting sufficiently from the current trade order, or that their imports exceed their exports may resort to protectionist measures. While stronger domestic demand in China can contribute to addressing such imbalances, he stressed that the responsibility does not rest with China alone.He added that China's market is an important export destination for many economies, and that further efforts to reduce trade barriers and facilitate trade could create more opportunities for regional partners.Citing Peru as an example, Kuriyama said the China-Peru free trade agreement (FTA) has benefited local agricultural producers and fishermen. Peru has diversified its exports to China, including blueberries, grapes, oranges, mangoes and coffee, while fishery products such as shrimp, fish oil and frozen fish have also found a market there."And that has helped many people in small villages, in rural areas," he said.In the interview, Kuriyama also dismissed the erroneous narrative by some media outlets claiming that China's efforts to promote openness are driven by domestic overcapacity."When China is seeking to upgrade existing free trade agreements, negotiate new trade agreements or be part of the integration processes, it is because China understands that trade is a two-way situation. So it's about exporting, but it's also about importing," he said."Any sector or any company, it's impossible to just rely on the domestic market. We need to buy parts, components, pieces, raw materials, technology from all over the world," Kuriyama added.Kuriyama cited the planned upgrade of the China-Peru FTA and China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as further signs of its commitment to openness."That's another sign that China gives proper importance to the concept of openness," he said.He noted that openness has been a clear priority for China during its APEC host year, reflecting the country's emphasis on trade and economic openness and its efforts to make it easier for businesses to operate.On the long-standing agenda of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), Kuriyama said the initiative remains active, with APEC members continuing policy dialogues and work programs to identify common ground and bridge differences among existing trade agreements, emphasizing that China has consistently supported this agenda.Digital trade is another key area for regional cooperation. Kuriyama highlighted discussions on recognizing electronic trade documents, signatures and invoices, as well as improving interoperability among economies' digital single-window platforms. Digitizing trade documents could reduce trade costs by 5.6 percent, he noted.As artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies develop, he said, economies also need to address the digital literacy gap."One thing is to have access to the technology, but another thing is about to know how to use technology, how to utilize properly this technology," he said, stressing the importance of creating an open and enabling business environment, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.Against a backdrop of geopolitical differences and changes in the global trade environment, Kuriyama said APEC's value lies in keeping its 21 member economies engaged in dialogue and helping them find common ground on economic issues.He described APEC as a non-binding forum and an incubator of ideas, where economies can discuss challenges and explore solutions in a flexible way.Kuriyama also noted that China had organized policy dialogues and other activities during its host year to share its experiences and best practices, allowing other economies to draw lessons and adapt them to their own circumstances.Looking ahead, Kuriyama identified reducing uncertainty in trade policies and strengthening supply-chain resilience as important priorities for the Asia-Pacific region. "It's important for economies, for firms to diversify markets, diversify goods, services, even routes nowadays," he noted.He said economies could further strengthen cooperation by improving the interoperability of systems and avoiding unnecessary trade restrictions. Despite the challenges, APEC remains a platform for members to pursue deeper economic integration, while China's continued opening-up and expanding market offer further possibilities for regional cooperation.