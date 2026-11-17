An aerial view of the snow-covered summit of Mount Fuji, seen from Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, on October 30, 2026. Photo: VCG

The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Tuesday urged Chinese nationals not to climb mountains during closure periods, after a Chinese tourist went missing while attempting to climb Mount Fuji in violation of restrictions. The embassy said it had immediately contacted Japanese police, repeatedly urged them to organize search and rescue operations as soon as possible, and provided necessary assistance to the missing tourist's family, according to a release from the embassy.In the notice, the embassy warned that mountains in Japan, including Mount Fuji, frequently experience strong winds and blizzards during closure periods, while mountain rest facilities and first-aid centers suspend operations. It called on Chinese nationals in Japan to raise their safety awareness when engaging in outdoor activities and not to attempt to climb mountains during closure periods, in order to avoid danger.According to Japan's Mainichi Shimbun on November 13, the missing Chinese tourist is a man in his 20s. He began climbing Mount Fuji alone via the Yoshida Trail at Mount Fuji's fifth station in Yamanashi Prefecture on the morning of November 8. The man had initially planned to climb with two friends, but they abandoned the plan after learning that the mountain was closed for the season. The man continued climbing alone, local police said.According to a report by Japan's ABEMA TIMES on Tuesday, Japanese police continued their search for the missing Chinese tourist, but had yet to locate him as of Tuesday, nine days after he went missing.The man was not equipped with winter mountaineering gear such as crampons or ice axes, Mainichi Shimbun's report said.According to the official Mount Fuji climbing website, the climbing season for the Yoshida Trail normally runs from July 1 to September 10, and all routes leading to the summit are closed outside the designated climbing season.The website also warns that Mount Fuji becomes extremely dangerous outside the climbing season because of freezing temperatures, strong winds and unmaintained trails. Mountain huts and first-aid facilities are closed, leaving climbers without reliable shelter or emergency assistance.Global Times