Picture of Hong Kong street. Photo: VCG





The Hong Kong Police Force told the Global Times on Wednesday that the city's AI-powered surveillance camera network was designed not only to prevent and investigate crime but also to safeguard national security, maintain public order and protect lives and property.Meanwhile, the police force stressed in a statement that personal data collected through the SmartView network would be kept only as long as necessary for its intended purpose, and for no more than six months, following the activation of facial recognition technology across the network on Monday.Beyond criminal investigations, facial recognition technology could also help locate missing persons, including children lost in large crowds, allowing officers to identify and find them more quickly and accurately, according to the statement.The police force said the AI features of the SmartView system would serve only as investigative tools, helping officers sift through and analyze surveillance footage more efficiently and freeing them to focus on other police work.The force emphasized that any information flagged by the system would still be subject to human review and assessment, with officers relying on other investigative methods before deciding on further action, as they do under existing procedures.Launched in 2024, the SmartView network is a Hong Kong regional government-led initiative to expand surveillance across the city, with cameras installed to help combat crime and safeguard national security. Police have deployed more than 10,000 cameras so far and plan to increase that number to 60,000 by 2028.The cameras are mounted on ordinary and smart lampposts, government buildings and police vehicles. Authorities have also announced plans to connect the network to surveillance systems in shopping malls this year.In response to public concerns about data security, the police force told the Global Times that access to the system’s facial recognition features would be restricted to a small number of trained officers, who must obtain supervisory approval before each use. All operations would be logged and reviewed for compliance.Police said surveillance footage would be retained for no more than 31 days and facial recognition data for no more than 180 days, in accordance with the city's privacy laws.