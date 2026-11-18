Shenzhen resident Xiaoxi posts on social media, calling on fellow residents to swap their usual flip-flops for sneakers during APEC week to present a more polished image of the city. Photo: Screenshot from website

The hashtag "Shenzhen residents dress up to welcome APEC" topped the trending list on China's X-like social media platform Sina Weibo on Wednesday, sparking widespread discussion as the APEC week got underway in the southern Chinese city.With colorful flags lining the roads, flowers brightening the streets and buses and metro trains sporting new looks, Shenzhen has been getting "dressed up" for the international gathering. And its residents are getting into host mode, too - some quite literally by changing their shoes.

Residents wearing white sneakers are seen at Qianhai Stone Park near the Qianhai International Conference Center in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, during APEC week. Photo: Screenshot from website

In South China's Guangdong Province, however, flip-flops are more than just casual footwear. They are a familiar part of everyday life. From office workers to business executives, many locals slip out of their formal shoes and into sandals once they settle into the office. The familiar slap-slap sound of flip-flops on the streets is almost part of the region's everyday soundtrack.The preference has practical roots. Guangdong's subtropical and tropical climate brings long, hot and humid periods, along with frequent rainfall. Flip-flops offer ventilation in the heat and are convenient in wet weather. Over time, they have come to represent more than mere comfort, embodying the laid-back lifestyle that many people in Guangdong cherish.Against this backdrop, some Shenzhen residents have decided to put their flip-flops aside for APEC week."I'm giving up flip-flops this week to welcome APEC!" As the meeting week began, some residents took to social media to say they were swapping their signature casual footwear for clean, comfortable sneakers, hoping to present a more polished image of the city to visiting guests.One resident, who goes by the online name Xiaoxi, had urged fellow residents online to reconsider their footwear for the occasion. Having worn flip-flops throughout the year, she decided to put them aside during APEC week."What if someone takes photos of Shenzhen's cityscape and I happen to appear in one of them as a passer-by? I'd like to present a better image," she told Jimu News.She bought a new pair of sneakers to mark the occasion and even put on makeup before heading out on Tuesday, despite rarely wearing it to work.Although she is not originally from Shenzhen, Xiaoxi has lived and built her career in the city for nearly a decade. She said this small change to her everyday habits was her way of embracing her role as a host and contributing to the city.Her post prompted lively reactions online. One user said they rarely wore sneakers but had dug out a pair of white ones they had bought two years earlier when visiting the Qianhai Museum on November 15. Others said they would also switch from flip-flops to sneakers after seeing the post.Across social media, residents shared their own takes on the footwear trend. Some showed off their carefully styled Crocs, others planned to wear white sneakers, while a few said they would opt for heeled shoes to mark the occasion. But not everyone was ready to give up their flip-flops, with some saying they would stick to their usual relaxed style."The contrast between those choosing to dress up and those sticking to their flip-flops is not a matter of right or wrong. Rather, it reflects the diversity and inclusiveness of Shenzhen, where residents have found different ways to express their enthusiasm for hosting the international event," a Shenzhen resident surnamed Su said.Notably, no one has required residents to change how they dress. These gestures have emerged spontaneously, reflecting resident's personal sense of belonging and willingness to take part in welcoming visitors.The relevant topic of "Shenzhen residents dress up to welcome APEC" has gained more than 66 million of views on Weibo as of press time on Wednesday.Xie Kexin, a Shenzhen native who has long worked in the international education sector, told the Global Times that APEC provides an important platform for dialogue and cooperation across the Asia-Pacific. "The city's carefully prepared streetscapes, efficient transport system and modern venues offer one glimpse of Shenzhen to the world, but the attitudes and everyday choices of its residents provide another, more personal window into the city," she said."Together, the polished sneakers and relaxed flip-flops make up a distinctly Shenzhen welcome," Xie said. "The city's residents are showing the world that hospitality does not mean giving up their everyday character. Shenzhen is ready to welcome international guests with warmth and sincerity, while remaining confident in its openness and diversity."