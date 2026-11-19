As world leaders gather in Shenzhen for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18 and 19, the city is showcasing more than its capacity to host a major international event. Beyond the conference halls and diplomatic engagements, visiting foreign leaders are stepping into the places that make up the fabric of everyday life in China, such as supermarkets, fruit shops, shopping districts, hospitals, schools and local communities.These visits offer a different perspective on the host city and the country. Away from formal meetings and official speeches, foreign leaders can see how people shop, work, study and receive medical care, as well as how international connections are reflected in ordinary lives, which provides a glimpse of a China that is open, dynamic and confident enough to let its everyday life speak for itself, experts noted.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese samples Australian products at a supermarket in Shenzhen. Photo: Screenshot from website

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday morning. He later visited a premium supermarket at MixC, host venue of the ongoing "Australian Lifestyle Season," where he inspected Australian goods marketed to Chinese consumers such as Australian beef, South Australian rock lobster, wine and fresh fruit. Having browsed the shelves and tasted Australian beef, he remarked that it was very delicious, according to Southern Metropolis DailyThe visit anchors China-Australia economic ties in an everyday, relatable scene. Beyond trade agreements and business figures, bilateral commerce can be seen in the products available to consumers and the choices they make in their daily lives.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast visits a fruit shop in Shenzhen and presents cherries to Chinese families. Photo: Screenshot from website

A fruit shop in Futian District offered another example of how China's international connections reach into everyday life. Chilean President José Antonio Kast appeared at the store on Wednesday to mark the launch of the 2026-2027 Chilean cherry season, presenting a box of cherries to Chinese families, according to the official WeChat account of the Shenzhen Municipal Government Information Office.China is an important market for Chilean cherries. The event brought the two countries' agricultural trade into a neighborhood setting, where bilateral cooperation could be seen — and tasted — in a familiar product on a shop counter, a Chinese expert noted.The appeal of China's consumer market was also on display when Mexico's health minister visited Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen's well-known electronics hub. The minister browsed the market on Wednesday and focused on selecting smart gadgets and other innovative products — a scene that could easily be described in the language of social media as a "China haul," the Beijing News reported. The visit offered a glimpse of the range of consumer technology available in China, as well as the energy of one of the country's best-known electronics markets.The spouse of the Thai prime minister, Thananon Charnvirakul, visited Shenzhen's UpperHills commercial complex on Wednesday, strolling through its outdoor shopping area, browsing stores and stopping for coffee. Her visit offered a glimpse into the city's lively commercial life and the leisure options that are part of the daily routines of its residents, the Southern Metropolis Daily reported.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum visits a hospital in Shenzhen. Photo: Screenshot from website

For Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the visit to Shenzhen included a stop at Nanshan People's Hospital. She learned about the hospital's 7T magnetic resonance imaging system, advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment technologies, as well as services designed to make medical care more accessible, including pharmacy services and commercial insurance reimbursement, describing what she saw as astonishing, according to the local Shenzhen media outlet Shekou News.She also visited a Mexican restaurant at Sea World, where she met members of the Mexican community living in Shenzhen and enjoyed food from home, per Shekou News.The two stops offered contrasting but complementary views of the city: one into its medical technology and healthcare services, and the other into the lives of international residents who have made Shenzhen their home.The country's technological development was on display during Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori's Wednesday visit to the Longgang smart city center. She was shown the district-level smart city AI platform, which brings together data from across the district, monitors urban conditions in real time and coordinates responses to incidents. The visit offered a closer look at how digital technologies are being applied to urban management and public services, according to a release by the Longgang District government.Education has also been part of the visits. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Shenzhen MSU-BIT University and delivered a speech, while Chile's First Lady María Pía Adriasola visited Shenzhen Middle School, per Southern Metropolis Daily. These visits brought international guests into places where students learn, exchange ideas and prepare for the future, highlighting another dimension of the connections between China and the world.The visits took foreign leaders beyond the conference halls and into the places where Shenzhen residents shop, work, study and receive medical care. From international products on supermarket shelves and the latest gadgets at Huaqiangbei to advanced healthcare and smart city technologies, these encounters offered a firsthand look at China's development and the opportunities it creates for cooperation, Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce, told the Global Times.Such visits allow foreign leaders to see China beyond official meetings and policy discussions, and to understand the country through the experiences of its people, Zhou said, noting that they also demonstrate how closely the Asia-Pacific economies are connected, with trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges linking their development and aligning their interests.A country's openness and dynamism are reflected not only in its engagement with the world but also in the daily lives of its people. Shenzhen's bustling markets, technological innovation, modern public services and international communities offer a tangible expression of the three priority areas of this year's APEC meeting: openness, innovation and cooperation, Zhou said.