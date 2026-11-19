A view of downtown Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Photo: VCG

When Malaysia held the ASEAN chair in 2025, it did more than host summits. It helped shape the region's next 20-year roadmap. Malaysia's participation in the recent APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen has opened up new opportunities for the country to build on this momentum and extend its influence beyond Southeast Asia.The question is no longer whether Malaysia can remain relevant within ASEAN. It is whether the country can serve as a bridge linking Asia-Pacific cooperation to tangible economic gains at home - turning regional partnerships into factories, freight flows and paychecks.The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, held in Shenzhen on November 18-19, 2026, offered Malaysia a wider stage. After its year steering ASEAN, Kuala Lumpur can test whether cooperative practices forged within Southeast Asia can, where feasible, be adapted for the wider Asia-Pacific. Its practical task is to evolve from an ASEAN anchor into an Asia-Pacific interface: better aligning Malaysia's industrial strengths with regional markets, and translating regional cooperation into investment, jobs and improved living standards at home.Malaysia's ability to play this role stems largely from its consistent commitment to regional cooperation. The Shenzhen meeting, themed "Building an Asia-Pacific community to prosper together," aligns closely with the agenda Malaysia has championed for years. Far from being a passive bystander, Malaysia is a key co-architect of regional rules.At its core, leaning on ASEAN and deepening Asia-Pacific cooperation serves Malaysia's immediate economic interests. ASEAN provides tight regional production linkages, while APEC offers channels for policy dialogue and business collaboration across the broader Asia-Pacific. The two frameworks complement one another and form the twin pillars of Malaysia's "diverse and balanced" trade and economic strategy.Malaysia has clear pathways to seize these opportunities. First is industrial upgrading. Malaysia's semiconductor sector commands roughly 13 percent of the global back-end chip packaging and testing market. Under its National Semiconductor Strategy, the country is moving up the value chain into high-value segments such as chip design and advanced packaging.Second is regional connectivity. The East Coast Rail Link's first phase began trial operations on November 7, with commercial services due to start on December 12, connecting Malaysia's east-coast states to Port Klang and the wider Asia-Pacific logistics network for the first time.Third is empowering small and medium-sized enterprises. Malaysia is already among ASEAN's front-runners in cross-border payment interoperability. By 2025, the number of bilateral payment interoperability arrangements within ASEAN had increased from 18 to 29. These proven experiences can be shared with other members under the APEC framework.The value of regional cooperation must ultimately be measured by livelihood improvements. Price stability, local firms securing supporting contracts, and decent jobs for young people are core benchmarks for judging whether cooperation delivers real results. Only by embedding local procurement, workforce training and industry-academia collaboration into industrial projects at the negotiation stage can investment and new orders translate meaningfully into higher household incomes.China-Malaysia cooperation has consistently upheld this principle, and mechanisms such as APEC's Human Resources Development Working Group offer ready channels to advance this goal.Malaysia's development path reflects a pragmatic calculation shared by many ASEAN nations: instead of facing an either-or choice between major powers, these countries safeguard their right to development through open regionalism. China and Malaysia see eye to eye on this principle.From Kuala Lumpur to Shenzhen, from ASEAN to the wider Asia-Pacific, Malaysia's next-phase development potential comes from not only expanded market access, but also stronger domestic industrial capacity. Following the Shenzhen APEC meeting, business matching, project delivery and talent development will keep moving forward. The dividends of such cooperation will steadily feed growth for local enterprises and better livelihoods for Malaysians.The author is an associate professor at the School of International Relations and deputy director of the Collaborative Innovation Center of South China Sea Studies, Nanjing University. The article was originally published in Malaysian National News Agency BERNAMA. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn