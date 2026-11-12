Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a China-Russia-U.S. summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday afternoon held a China-Russia-US summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, stressing that the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US heads of state is of groundbreaking significance.While summarizing the main consensus reached at the summit, Xi said that the China-Russia-US summit has been positive, constructive and fruitful. The three countries share the same view on safeguarding world peace, and all stressed that the hard-won peace must be cherished, Xi said.Following the summit, the China-Russia-US Heads of State Declaration toward Peace was released, which stated that the Russian and US heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit, and the three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.The historic summit among leaders of three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council drew widespread international attention, as it charts a new course of major-power relations by strengthening dialogue and coordination so as to reduce misunderstanding and risks, which injects a much-needed sense of stability for the world, experts noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump before a welcome banquet in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on November 18, 2026. Photo: People's Daily

The Chinese President made four points on how major countries could find the right way to get along and jointly underpin world peace.Major countries should uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and dialogue and consultation, Xi said at the summit.The Chinese leader said that countries should respect one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect the social systems and development paths of their own choice, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns.They should not interfere in other countries' domestic affairs or each other's internal affairs, he said.On major sensitive issues concerning one another, it is important to communicate in advance, try to see things from the others' perspective, act with caution, and in particular, not to challenge one another's red lines, Xi said.The Chinese President said that China, Russia and the US should be partners and friends. They should not go for conflict or confrontation among themselves, but should hold the line on peaceful coexistence and make efforts to avoid the Thucydides Trap.As the main victors of World War II, China, Russia and the United States should steadfastly safeguard the postwar international order, the Chinese leader said.The summit lasted approximately one and a half hours, according to media reports.The Kremlin has released a video showing Putin leaving the summit venue and saying goodbye to Xi. "Thank you for organizing this," Putin said.Commenting on the trilateral meeting, Trump said that "I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China," per AP."So in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history," he added.At a time when competition and confrontation have come to define relations among major countries, the historic trilateral summit could help ease tensions, improve coordination and bring greater stability to their interactions, Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times.Cui said the summit could encourage the three countries to find common ground and make compromises, arguing that more stable relations among them would be essential to addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.The statement underscored China's longstanding commitment to building a new model of relations among major powers. "History reflects the experiences of certain countries, but those experiences do not necessarily dictate how major powers must interact with one another," he said.The trilateral summit underscored China's growing role in managing relations among major powers, Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times. Yang said Beijing had maintained close diplomatic engagement with both Moscow and Washington throughout the year, helping lay the groundwork for the historic meeting.China is not only playing an active role in shaping the international order but is also helping create opportunities for dialogue among major powers with competing strategic interests, bringing countries with deep-seated differences to the negotiating table. Such efforts could strengthen Beijing's influence in global affairs while demonstrating its willingness to look beyond its own national interests and take on greater responsibility for international peace and stability, he added.Following the summit, the three countries issued China-Russia-US Heads of State Declaration toward Peace.As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security, according to the declaration.The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows, it reads.The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction, according to the declaration.Moreover, it states that the three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.The declaration addressed some of the world's most pressing challenges, including energy security and nuclear arms control, areas in which the three countries not only share common interests but also have significant differences, Li Yonghui, a researcher at the Institute of Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.Li said the declaration underscored that while competition and disagreements among major powers are inevitable, they should not undermine the international order, much less push the world toward war."Maintaining peace, respecting national sovereignty, promoting economic cooperation and sharing responsibility for global security should be the fundamental principles guiding international relations," Li said.During the summit, the Chinese President also said that nuclear weapons, the Sword of Damocles that hangs over humanity, should be completely prohibited and thoroughly destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons.Cui said nuclear arms control was an essential topic for the trilateral summit, as ongoing conflicts in several parts of the world have renewed fears about the risks posed by weakening nuclear safeguards. Against this backdrop, China is seeking to encourage the US and Russia to strengthen arms control efforts, he said.The trilateral meeting has also had a ripple effect on other countries.Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed hope for constructive outcomes from the summit. "I would like at this moment also to express our admiration and our hopes for the historic meeting that is taking place at this APEC Summit between the three leaders of the three great powers of the world," Prabowo said, according to Indonesia news agency Antara.Yang said that bringing the three major powers together to strengthen dialogue, prevent misunderstandings and manage differences would not only contribute to global peace and stability but could also encourage other countries to take on greater international responsibilities.

Zhang Ruiqi also contributed to the story