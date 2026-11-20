Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked for comments on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in Shenzhen on Thursday that the Japanese government's position on China's Taiwan had not changed since 1972, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Friday that honoring the four political documents between China and Japan is a political responsibility and legal obligation that the Japanese side must fulfill, and that this must be reflected not only in statements but also in actions.Guo said that Japan's immediate priority is to promptly correct its erroneous words and deeds on the Taiwan question; what is important is to adopt a correct attitude toward historical issues; and what is fundamental is to truly develop an objective and rational perception of China.Global Times