Screenshot from the video

A netizen posted a video in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, Northeast China's Jilin Province, showing a near-collision with a wild Siberian tiger on the highway, Litchi News, a news platform operated by Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, reported the incident on November 15.A driver in Jilin Province encountered a Siberian tiger on the highway. To avoid hitting the tiger, the driver braked upon seeing the animal."The tiger even paused for a moment," the driver said, and the tiger swerved to avoid the car. It jumped over the fence in less than five-second brief pause.A witness surnamed Shi said that it was not his first time to see a Siberian tiger in his life. To be precise, this is his first time to see a wild Siberian tiger on a highway while driving.Shi swerved slightly to the right, and the tiger that was walking across the highway, paused to dodge the car at the same moment. The tiger moved just in time, otherwise the car could have hit it."If my car hit the tiger, my car might break down from the damage and in return, the tiger might have attacked people. The consequences would have been horrifying," said Shi.When he looked back at the tiger, the animal had already jumped over the fence and got away from the highway, said Shi in the media report.Global Times