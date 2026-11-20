Foreign tourists buy traditional candied hawthorn sticks along the ancient alleys of Qianmen Street in Beijing on November 6, 2026. Photo: VCG

Across China's tourism landscape in November, ethnic festivals and traditional celebrations are taking place one after another. Visitors from both China and abroad are flocking not only to Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, which hosted the APEC meeting, but also to villages and communities across the country to experience local customs, explore intangible cultural heritage and immerse themselves in the festive spirit of traditional festivities.On Tuesday, members of the Mulao ethnic group gathered in Hechi, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to celebrate the Yifan Festival. Residents and visitors came together to offer congratulations, sing and dance, and share the joy of the harvest and a sense of community. The Yifan Festival is a traditional celebration through which the Mulao people express gratitude to their ancestors, celebrate the harvest and pray for peace and well-being, reported the Guangxi Daily.Meanwhile, the 2026 Panwang Festival celebrations in the Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, Central China's Hunan Province, brought the vibrant culture of the Yao ethnic group to the forefront earlier in November. A series of performances showcasing Yao cultural traditions took to the stage, while a bonfire lit up the night sky, bringing the festivities to a climax. Local Yao residents and visitors who had traveled from afar gathered around the fire, holding hands, moving to the rhythm and dancing together, experiencing traditional Yao customs firsthand.In Southwest China's Sichuan Province, communities across the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture have also been celebrating the Qiang New Year with a variety of events throughout November. Its name in the Qiang language means "a festival of good fortune and joy."The growing appeal of such cultural experiences also comes amid a continued rise in inbound tourism to China. According to the National Immigration Administration, China recorded 11.601 million foreign entries in the third quarter of 2026, up 15.6 percent year-on-year. Of these, 8.99 million were visa-free entries.Beyond sightseeing, international visitors are increasingly seeking opportunities to participate in local cultural activities. In the Taihang Mountains of Central China's Henan Province, they enjoy traditional autumn harvest customs. At the Du Fu Thatched Cottage in Chengdu, Sichuan, they explore classical Chinese poetry and make traditional scented sachets. In the ancient village of Tangmo in East China's Anhui Province, visitors try their hand at traditional woodblock rubbings and fish-shaped lantern making.In Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden, international tourists don flowing Hanfu clothing and pose for photographs against the backdrop of ornate pavilions and traditional architecture. A manager of a local photo studio said that international visitors account for 60 to 70 percent of its customers, contributing to growth in service consumption.In Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, visitors enter local workshops to experience Tujia brocade weaving on traditional looms and try their hand at making sand paintings and woodblock prints, often paying to take part in guided activities.In Jingdezhen, East China's Jiangxi Province, a combination of culture, hands-on experiences and commerce is creating new opportunities for inbound tourism. Visitors can personally shape clay, paint porcelain and oversee the firing before having their customized ceramic pieces shipped back to their home countries, turning a shopping experience into a memorable cultural journey.Global Times

Visitors pose for a photo at an event celebrating the opening of a granary in Mile, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on November 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

People of the Dong ethnic group hold a long-table banquet in Sanjiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on November 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

A representative inheritor of Hainan's provincial intangible cultural heritage coconut carving guides international students in trying the craft in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province, on November 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

Young people cheer each other on during a hiking event themed on carrying forward Mazu Culture in Hui'an, East China's Fujian Province, on November 14, 2026. Photo: VCG

Three international students from Laos, Thailand and Myanmar photograph traditional tie-dye fabrics at a market in Dali, Yunnan Province, on November 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

More than 1,000 students and tourists watch a bench dragon dance folk performance, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, in Yunmeng, Central China's Hubei Province, on November 15, 2026. Photo: VCG