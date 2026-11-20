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On November 19, leading US AI company Anthropic made its Nasdaq debut in what was described as the largest IPO in history, with its market capitalization briefly climbing to nearly $2 trillion. However, among the seven founders who rang the opening bell at the ceremony, not a single Chinese face was present. Many netizens pointed out that while Chinese engineers had made indispensable contributions to Anthropic's growth, gaining access to its board and core decision-making circles remained extremely difficult. This has prompted questions about whether Chinese professionals being shut out of top decision-making positions is an unspoken "rule" in Silicon Valley.Chinese engineers are highly capable technically, but as a whole, they remain concentrated in frontline research and engineering roles, with limited opportunities to advance into the highest levels of corporate decision-making. This is a common problem among US technology companies. Data from US think tanks such as MacroPolo show that, at one point, Chinese researchers (based on undergraduate degrees) accounted for around 38 percent of top-tier AI researchers in the US. In some years, researchers from China even outnumbered those from the US among top-tier AI researchers worldwide. Chinese researchers and engineers are also well represented on the initial team at Meta's Superintelligence Labs and among key research contributors at OpenAI and Anthropic. The technological foundations of these companies rely heavily on Chinese engineers and researchers, while decision-making power remains largely in the hands of founding teams and established networks. There is even a specific term for this phenomenon: the "bamboo ceiling."The stark contrast between Silicon Valley's heavy reliance on Chinese technical talent and the limited representation of Chinese professionals in its top decision-making circles also undermines the Silicon Valley myth that technical excellence alone guarantees equal rewards. Leading technology companies and elite circles have long prided themselves on being "diverse and inclusive." Yet this inclusiveness is, to a considerable extent, reserved for the privileged. From the early days of the semiconductor industry to today's cutting-edge fields of large AI models, computing power and algorithms, numerous Chinese researchers have contributed their expertise. Yet they are often confined to the role of "technical contributors", rarely taking center stage at milestone moments such as IPO bell-ringing events or strategic decision-making forums - platforms that symbolize recognition and a voice in decision-making. This points to a long-standing structural barrier.In recent years, the environment for Chinese technology professionals in Western countries has deteriorated markedly. Prejudice once concealed beneath the rhetoric of "free movement of talent" has increasingly surfaced under the guise of "national security." This policy-level distrust, compounded by heightened scrutiny based on identity amid geopolitical tensions, has further narrowed opportunities for Chinese professionals to advance. In the wake of the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang, some Western media outlets have openly spread the false claim that "all Chinese are spies," fueling anti-China and anti-Chinese rhetoric. In such an atmosphere, Chinese professionals may still be automatically branded as "untrustworthy," no matter how impressive their professional achievements are.At the core of competition for talent is respect for and fair treatment of innovators. An advantage built on suspicion, barriers and exclusionary networks cannot last. Recently, news that Liu Jun, a member of the US National Academy of Sciences, had returned to China to take up a teaching position caused a stir in US public opinion. There is little reason to be surprised. Talent naturally gravitates toward places where the environment is more open, policies are more stable and support systems are more comprehensive. That is simply how the world works.