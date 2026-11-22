The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China firmly opposes the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) proposal to prohibit Chinese telecom operators from directly obtaining US internet telephone numbering resources, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Sunday, noting that the FCC has abused its regulatory authority, generalized so-called national security risks, and, in the absence of factual basis, violated the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition by wantonly smearing and maliciously suppressing Chinese telecom enterprises operating in the US.The remarks came after the FCC recently voted to adopt a rule proposal that would bar telecom operators including China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile, which have been placed on the "Covered List" from directly obtaining US internet telephone numbering resources.The spokesperson noted that the US agency has recently continued to push for decoupling and severing ties between China and the US in the fields of telecommunications, communications, and testing and certification, according to a statement released on the MOFCOM's official website on Sunday."These actions run counter to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, undermine the stable bilateral economic and trade relationship, and China firmly opposes them."China urges the US to immediately revoke the relevant measures and return to the right path of resolving issues through consultations. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own interests, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.Global Times