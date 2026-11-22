Photo: PLA Navy

The Chinese and Vietnamese navies have successfully completed their 41st joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf over two days, covering 351 nautical miles in 32 hours and including a joint maritime search-and-rescue drill, the PLA Daily reported on Sunday.During the joint patrol, China deployed the naval vessels Wuzhou and Enshi, while Vietnam sent two naval vessels to participate.The Chinese and Vietnamese vessels arrived in their designated patrol area in the Beibu Gulf on Friday. After establishing communications, the two sides patrolled in two parallel columns along the China-Vietnam demarcation line in the gulf.During the operation, the two sides transferred command authority in stages and exchanged data on courses, speeds and other operational details, maintaining real-time awareness of the maritime situation.On Saturday, the joint patrol fleet held a search-and-rescue drill simulating two fishing vessels in distress in the Beibu Gulf. After being informed that crew members had fallen overboard, the fleet adjusted its course and speed, drew up search-and-rescue plan and used multiple search methods to accurately locate and rescue the personnel in the water.After the exercise, the fleet practiced coordinated formation changes under agreed rules for alternating command, including single-column, single-line-abreast and double-column formations. Both sides maintained close communication and demonstrated smooth coordination throughout the drills.After completing all scheduled drills, the Chinese and Vietnamese vessels separated and departed in different directions. Personnel from both sides lined up in their respective areas and waved goodbye, marking the successful conclusion of the 41st China-Vietnam joint patrol.The PLA Daily cited a Chinese commander as saying that adding exercises to the joint patrol enhanced the two navies' ability to conduct coordinated operations and promoted professional exchanges and practical cooperation between the two sides.The China-Vietnam joint patrols in the Beibu Gulf are friendly exchanges conducted by the two militaries under relevant agreements and annual plans. The report said the patrols help strengthen friendship between the two countries, deepen mutual trust between their armed forces, and effectively enhancing both sides' ability to respond jointly to maritime emergencies and safeguard maritime security and stability.Global Times