Landmark buildings of China, Russia, and the US Photos: VCG

The historic meeting among the top leaders of China, Russia and the US in South China's Shenzhen on Thursday underscored not only the importance of dialogue and consultation among major countries, but also the global significance of building consensus and jointly safeguarding world peace and stability. In this edition of the Global Times roundtable, we invite three scholars from China, Russia and the US to discuss these issues.The meeting among the leaders of China, Russia and the US in Shenzhen was a historic one. The China-Russia-US summit represents constructive coordination among major powers. In an era of multipolarity, coordination among major powers alone is not enough to address the complex and diverse challenges facing the world. International mechanisms must also play an effective and appropriate role. The results of the Shenzhen summit show that coordination among major powers, as represented by China, Russia and the US, is not intended to replace multilateral mechanisms, much less the role of international organization system centered on the UN.The biggest difference in the relationship among China, Russia and the US today, compared with the past, is that the "strategic triangle" during the Cold War era was characterized by each side playing one against the other and keeping one another in check. Today, the relationship is characterized more by strategic communication and coordination, with a stronger emphasis on initiative and cooperation. This demonstrates, to some extent, that major powers can move beyond the narrative of competition and engage in constructive interaction.Against the backdrop of multipolarity, stronger coordination and cooperation among China, Russia and the US is not, as some have claimed, a "new Yalta Conference" in which a few major powers sit down to divide up spheres of influence. What the three countries are discussing today is how to address the shared pain points and difficult issues they have faced in global governance and international security. Stronger communication and coordination among major powers, coupled with reduced confrontation, will help reduce disagreements and promote greater cooperation. This has enormous positive significance for the international community today.At the same time, we must recognize that the world today can no longer be managed simply by a few major powers drawing lines and arranging everything among themselves.When major countries sit down to talk, they can create conditions for resolving major issues. But when issues concern specific countries, the views of the countries directly concerned must be heard. The value of coordination among major powers lies in its contribution to resolving problems.This historic meeting has sent a signal of the commitment to dialogue and the management of differences. It has planted the seeds for building consensus through dialogue, meeting challenges through a sense of responsibility and advancing peace through cooperation.The trilateral summit in Shenzhen is nothing new. There have long existed many similar trilateral summit mechanisms internationally, yet none has attracted as much attention as a China-Russia-US summit. The meeting of the three arguably most powerful leaders of the world deserves thorough consideration.Before the summit, some observers tried to downplay the idea of this meeting, arguing that for each of the three leaders it would be mostly a PR opportunity with very limited, if any, political commitments. "Minimalists" maintained that the gathering could be completely informal - over a cup of tea in the morning or during a coffee break between the sessions of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.The opposite view was that the meeting of the "Big Three" could have a profound impact on the international system, and it could even plant the first seeds of a new world order. In the West, the notion of a "new Yalta" has been gaining popularity. However, both of these visions of the meeting appear to be completely detached from reality. The idea of a "new Yalta" looks absolutely preposterous, to say the very least.One of the subjects for discussion in the trilateral format is global strategic stability. The three countries should be united in their intention to prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons and reduce the risk of direct use of such weapons in present or future conflicts.Finally, the meeting might result in creating a new crisis communication channel among the three major powers that would help to define the "red lines" for each of them, avoiding strategic miscalculations or inadvertent escalations.Later on, this channel could involve diplomats, military and experts working on comparative threat assessments and future confidence-building measures.On a more general note, an attempt to create a mechanism for direct conversation among the three of arguably the most powerful leaders of the world should be welcomed: Such a mechanism could help to better understand each other's "red lines" and agree on the boundaries of acceptable rivalry. The goal is not to "divide the world," but to develop certain mutually acceptable rules of the game that will prevent competition from escalating into conflict.Consensus is rare in American politics, yet two points are frequently raised by some: One, China constitutes a "challenge" and a "threat" and must be guarded against and kept at a distance. Another: Russia wants to undermine Western Europe and therefore must be classified as an enemy. Put those two points together, you have the foundational understanding as to why so many in the US loathe both countries.But the interaction among the three countries historically and currently is more complex, and that reality requires a nuanced view of Chinese, Russian and US relations. Such a view was on display a few days ago when the Chinese, Russian and US heads of state met in China.Prior to the Shenzhen summit, the US president offered a solid reason for what he hopes comes out of the conversation: "We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization." A brief history lesson explains why that makes sense.The Cold War, however dangerous it was, kept a global strategic balance. Yes, there were civil wars and other outright international conflicts - wars on the Korean Peninsula and in Vietnam stand out as obvious examples. However, the so-called Long Peace held; US and Soviet troops never fought each other. The US-Soviet nuclear arms dialogue during the Cold War demonstrates how regular communication is critical to build rapport and trust, which can then lead to agreements.The world has witnessed this in the two summits involving the US and Chinese heads of state this year. No one can doubt that China-US relations are stable and moving forward with positive momentum into 2027 because of what those two leaders accomplished in 2025 and 2026.Some scholars have suggested that a "New Peace," one that has built upon the "Long Peace," continues to permeate the globe, even though there have been open hostilities, most notably in the Middle East, over the past 35 years.If the US and the Soviet Union deserve equal credit for maintaining the "Long Peace," then those two countries plus China are equally essential to allowing the "New Peace" to continue. Any movement in a positive direction regarding reducing the nuclear threat hammered out among China, Russia and the US would compel the world to responsibly reply. China, Russia and the US together have shown many times in the past the importance of forming alliances and finding areas of cooperation. The world clearly expects this situation to continue in the future.