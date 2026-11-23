Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun
Asked on Monday about US President Donald Trump's remarks that Washington wanted to sell only less advanced chips to China, and whether Beijing was in talks with Washington to buy them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China had already made its position clear on US export controls.
The question came less than a week after Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress said on a November 17 earnings call
that the company had stopped shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China. Those products included the H200, an AI chip that the US had previously cleared for sale to certain Chinese customers.
At a November 17 press briefing, Guo said the US had overstretched the concept of national security and abused export controls to interfere in China's trade and technological cooperation with other countries and target its high-tech industry.
He called the measures "economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction," saying they ran counter to the common understandings between the two countries, harmed Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests and disrupted global supply chains.
"China will do what is necessary to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Guo said.
Global Times