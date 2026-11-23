Photos: Screenshot from website

A chubby leopard at a zoo in Panzhihua, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has become an unlikely internet celebrity, drawing visitors from across the country with his striking resemblance to Officer Benjamin Clawhauser, the round-faced cheetah from the Disney's blockbuster Zootopia.Nicknamed "Pan Baobao," the big cat has earned the online moniker "Officer Leopard" thanks to his plump build. Visitors who have gone to see him in person have been quick to share their observations online, joking that the feline's weight-loss efforts seem to have gone nowhere."'Officer Leopard' still hasn't managed to lose weight!" one visitor quipped. Others suggested that he should skip a couple of meals, joked that even his spots looked rounder, or wondered whether they could now outrun him.But zoo staff say putting the aging leopard on a diet is not a good idea."He's getting old, so weight loss isn't advisable. The priority is to maintain his current condition and keep him healthy," a zoo staff member said, Jiupai News reported. "It's like an elderly person - their skin becomes loose. At this stage, we need to make sure he eats enough, and we're also careful not to compromise the quality of his food."Pan Baobao eats more than half a kilogram of beef every day, with chicken also added to his menu to ensure a balanced diet, the staff member said.The leopard recently underwent a health check and was found to be in good condition, with his weight showing little change. It is now difficult to weigh him regularly, the staff member said, adding that as long as his weight remains stable and he is in good spirits, there is little cause for concern, according to the report.And life at the zoo is hardly a tough one for the internet-famous feline. He can eat, sleep and occasionally stroll around his comfortable enclosure to stretch his legs. "We've put a ball inside for him to play with and encourage a little more activity," the staff member said.The zoo has also taken steps to help the viral feline stay active by improving his living environment and encouraging more exercise. After "Officer Leopard" shot to fame, the zoo expanded his enclosure by removing the fence and wire mesh separating it from the neighboring habitat, increasing his living space to 45 square meters - twice its previous size. The upgrade has effectively given him a spacious "one-bedroom apartment," Jiupai News reported.After learning about the leopard's age and health condition, many netizens said he should be allowed to enjoy his later years without being pressured to lose weight. "He's getting old, so let's just let nature take its course!" one wrote. Others praised his shiny, well-groomed coat, joking that "he may be chubby, but he looks pretty young!"