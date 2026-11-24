At 12:15 pm July 10, 2026, Beijing time, the Long March 10B carrier rocket lifts off from the Hainan commercial space launch site, successfully placing its satellite payload into the designated orbit and completing its maiden flight mission. Photo: Fan Wei/GT

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is set to become the first foreign astronaut to take part in a Chinese crewed space mission. He joined his two Shenzhou 24 crewmates for a press briefing at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gansu Province on Tuesday, where he delivered remarks in the Chinese language, expressed gratitude, described the landmark flight as the realization of Pakistan's space dream, and quoted Chinese poems to reflect on what he had gained from the training.The China Manned Space Agency unveiled the three-member Shenzhou 24 crew on Tuesday. The team comprises Tang Hongbo, spacecraft pilot and mission commander; Wu Yi, space flight engineer; and Ali, payload specialist. The trio met domestic and international journalists at the Wentian Pavilion on Tuesday morning.Speaking in Putonghua, Ali, the first foreign astronaut in China's crewed space program, said that "this 'first' is a milestone for me and for my country. I am deeply grateful to the Chinese government for helping us realize our dream of going into space.""Seven months ago, I arrived at China's astronaut center carrying the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis. Today, I can say that I have gained far more than I initially imagined," he continued in Putonghua.Ali said he had mastered core spaceflight capabilities through training supported by instructors and staff at the astronaut center. "During my training, I grew especially fond of a line by the Chinese poet Wang Zhihuan: 'You can enjoy a grander sight by climbing to a greater height.' That captures what training was like for me. Day after day, I climbed a little higher.During the briefing, Ali also quoted verses from the Chinese poet Li Bai: "Someday the roc will ride the wind and mount ninety thousand li into the sky." He also shared a line from a Pakistani poet: "If you are a falcon, soaring is your calling. Wider skies still lie ahead for you to conquer."Both Wang Zhihuan and Li Bai are renowned poets from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in ancient China. Many of their poems are widely known among Chinese people and worldwide.During the press meeting, Ali also noted that his second major takeaway from the training was language and camaraderie. He can now converse directly with his Chinese crewmates in Putonghua, and the bond forged through side-by-side training embodies the China Pakistan friendship — "higher than the mountains, deeper than the sea, sweeter than honey and as vast as outer space."Ali added that he had come to embrace China's space vision as shared by both nations and to fully appreciate the remarks "exploring the vast universe, developing the space sector and building China into a major space power is the space dream we tirelessly pursue.""I have come to see this dream as my own and as Pakistan's, too. It will become a reality with the Shenzhou 24 mission," said Ali.In a separate interview with CCTV News, Ali spoke of his growing affection for Chinese culture alongside his language learning. He sings Chinese songs, practices calligraphy, tai chi and table tennis, and reads widely across classical Chinese poetry. Du Fu, Li Bai and Su Shi are among his favorite Chinese poets."When I return home, I will surely share these experiences with my people and the younger generation to boost cultural exchanges between our two countries," Ali said. "I see myself as a bridge linking Pakistan and China, our friendly nations."Born in August 1986, Ali holds a master's degree and serves as a lieutenant colonel pilot in the Pakistan Air Force. He was selected in April 2026 as one of the first cohort of foreign astronauts under China's manned space program and assigned to the Shenzhou 24 crew as payload specialist after rigorous evaluation, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Footage of Ali speaking Putonghua and reciting Chinese and Pakistani poetry at the press conference has gone viral on Chinese social media. Online users praised his warm accent and celebrated the cross national friendship behind the mission."The ocean of stars is never the exclusive domain of one country. The thrill of advancing together toward space is absolutely electrifying," wrote one netizen on Sina Weibo.