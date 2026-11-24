Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of Xiaoxiang Morning Post

A young man won a 100-meter race in Southwest China’s Chongqing last Saturday, clocking 13.21 seconds in a pair of high heels at least 7 centimeters high, the Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported.The young man Zhang Yuxuan, born in the 2000s, comes from North China’s Hebei Province. He won the men's category.After the race, Zhang said he was surprised to win, admitting that running in high heels was far more difficult than he had expected. He said the experience gave him a firsthand appreciation of the challenges women face wearing heels in everyday life.“Now I've truly experienced how challenging it is for women to wear high heels when shopping or going to work. It's really tough!” he said.With medical teams and emergency supplies stationed along the racecourse, safety remained a priority at the event. Over its 11-year history, the once-controversial high-heel race has become a distinctive local tourism attraction in the city.Global Times