Photo: Screenshot from thepaper.cn

A participant who initially weighed more than 100 kilograms lost 16.1 kilograms in three months in a weight-loss competition organized by a top-tier Shanghai hospital, reducing body fat mass by 13.6 kilograms and waist circumference by 21 centimeters. His fatty liver disease also improved from severe to mild, thepaper.cn reported.The participant, surnamed Wu, who is 177 centimeters tall, was crowned the competition's overall weight-loss champion, according to the report.According to Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital, which held the competition, a total of 261 participants, with an average age of 36, signed up for the science-based weight-loss competition which opened registration in early May.After three months, 224 participants completed the competition, losing an average of 7.25 kilograms and reducing their waist circumference by an average of 10 centimeters through tailored nutrition, exercise and health management.Bu Le, director of the obesity and metabolic syndrome (weight management) department at the hospital, said more than 70 percent of participants lost at least 5 percent of their body weight, with nearly half shedding at least 10 percent. Most participants also showed improvements in body fat, waist circumference, visceral fat and fatty liver indicators.In addition to Wu, the competition also named champions for the greatest body-fat reduction and waistline slimming.The competition's body-fat reduction champion surnamed Wang, in his 50s, shed 9.4 kilograms in three months, including 9.1 kilograms of body fat. His visceral fat area returned to a normal range while his skeletal muscle mass remained largely unchanged.The competition's waistline reduction champion, surnamed Jiang, lost 14.3 kilograms in three months, including 11.2 kilograms of body fat, and reduced her waist circumference by 24.5 centimeters, the largest reduction among all participants. Her visceral fat area decreased and her metabolic indicators also improved following online training and nutritionist support.According to Bu, the competition prioritized fat loss, muscle preservation, waist reduction and improved metabolic health, with waist circumference and visceral fat considered more meaningful indicators than weight loss alone. Excess visceral fat is closely linked to insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, abnormal blood lipids and cardiovascular diseases and metabolic risks.Global Times