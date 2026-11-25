Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Chinese government has always required Chinese enterprises operating overseas to comply with local laws and regulations, and firmly opposes any activities that damage the ecological environment, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Wednesday.Guo made the remarks in response to a question about reports that Thailand is currently holding talks on pollution from mining areas in Myanmar, some of which are operated by Chinese firms, and has reportedly demanded a six-month shutdown of the related mines.Water pollution involves multiple factors, including geological conditions, climate change, and human activities. It should be approached in a scientific, professional, and objective manner - identifying the root causes and applying targeted solutions, rather than rushing to conclusions or making hasty judgments, Guo noted.As a friendly neighbor of both Thailand and Myanmar, China is highly concerned about the pollution of Mekong River tributaries along the Thai-Myanmar border. China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Thailand and Myanmar on water resources management, share experience, enhance capacity, and jointly protect the ecological environment of the Mekong River basin, Guo said.China looks forward to Thailand and Myanmar making full use of the joint working group mechanism to conduct on-site investigations, and China will dispatch experts to actively participate and provide technical support, the spokesperson noted.Global Times