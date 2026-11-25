Deividas Matulionis, senior advisor on national security to the President of Lithuania, attends ADF2026 Talks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey on April 18, 2026. Photo: VCG

Taiwan should acknowledge its "mistake" and change the Chinese name of its representative office in Vilnius, Lithuanian presidential national security adviser Deividas Matulionis said Tuesday, as Lithuania seeks to ease tensions with China, according to Lithuanian media. A Chinese expert said the remarks reflect political opportunism and an attempt to shift responsibility onto the Taiwan regional authorities, stressing that the normalization of China-Lithuania relations hinges on Vilnius taking concrete action to honor its commitment to the one-China principle.Matulionis told radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday that the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry is in contact with Chinese representatives, and is also trying to maintain contacts with representatives from the Taiwan region, in order to resolve this naming issue "fundamentally in good faith." Matulionis said "I think the ball is not in our court here, but in Taiwan's court, and Taiwan should admit a certain mistake was made."He claimed the "mistake" was using different names for the office in different languages and expressed hope that the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry would find an "elegant" solution.The Lithuanian government, in disregard of the Chinese side's strong objection and repeated dissuasion, approved the establishment of the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office" in Lithuania by Taiwan authorities in August 2021. Under the one-China principle, any exchanges with China's Taiwan should be people-to-people and non-official. By allowing the establishment of a "representative office" under the name of "Taiwanese," Vilnius has apparently reneged on the political commitments it made in the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania.Since then, China has adopted a slew of legitimate, reasonable and lawful countermeasures including a diplomatic downgrade between China and Lithuania.No Chinese diplomats have remained in Lithuania since May last year, according to Lithuanian media reports.The latest remarks from a Lithuanian politician reflect a degree of political opportunism and an attempt to shift the blame onto the Taiwan regional authorities, Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University, told the Global Times. He noted that it was Lithuania that approved the establishment of the so-called representative office using "Taiwanese" in 2021. By now placing the blame on Taiwan island, Vilnius is sidestepping its own responsibility for the original political decision, he said.Lithuania has repeatedly signaled its desire to mend ties with China after deteriorating bilateral relations dealt a heavy blow to the country's national interests, Jian said. He noted, however, that from Beijing's perspective, resolving the dispute is not about finding an "elegant" linguistic solution or shifting responsibility onto others.Rather, it hinges on whether Lithuania can demonstrate through concrete actions its respect for China's core interests, recognize that the Taiwan question is a red line for Beijing, and genuinely adhere to the one-China principle.Last month, representatives of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry presented the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office" with an unofficial document setting out demands, including that Taiwan change the name of its office in Vilnius, the news website delfi.lt reported.According to the website, the document was presented to the office at a meeting on September 24 attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Vidmantas Verbickas and diplomat Ričardas Šlepavičius.In June, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China had repeatedly made its position clear on China-Lithuania relations. The crux of the current difficulties was that the Lithuanian side had violated the one-China principle and gone back on its political commitment made in the joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations.China remains open as always to communication, said Guo, who expressed hope that the Lithuanian side would act promptly and decisively to correct past mistakes and return to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle so as to create conditions for the normalization of relations with China.