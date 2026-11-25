The Shenzhou-24 astronaut crew successfully enters the China Space Station, which welcomed a foreign astronaut, Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, for the first time on November 25, 2026. Photo: CCTV News

"We are grateful to our brother country, China, for making Pakistan part of this historic mission," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to China for enabling a Pakistani astronaut to participate in a mission to its space station. Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's space station the Tiangong, a milestone that Sharif said demonstrates the "iron-clad friendship" between Pakistan and China, according to a statement sent from the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office on the prime minister's X account.At 8:18 am Beijing time on Wednesday, a Long March-2F Y24 carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province.The three astronauts aboard the mission are commander Tang Hongbo, making his third spaceflight within five years; astronaut Wu Yi, fulfilling his dream of traveling to space for the first time; and Pakistani astronaut Ali, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).At 2:35 pm Beijing time, the Shenzhou-23 crew, already aboard the space station, opened the hatch to welcome the three arriving astronauts from the Shenzhou-24 mission. The encounter marked the first-ever "space handshake" between Chinese and foreign astronauts and the first time the Tiangong space station has welcomed a Pakistani astronaut, the CMSA said.In his statement, Sharif described the mission as Pakistan embarking on a journey beyond the stars, describing it as not merely the journey of one astronaut but that of 240 million Pakistanis, their younger generation, scientists and their dreams.He stressed that Pakistan and China were not only working together for peace and shared development on Earth but were now also moving forward together in space.Through the collective efforts of various sectors, Pakistan is moving toward new heights in space research and modern science, he said.Sharif concluded his message with the slogans: "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Long Live Pakistan-China Friendship".The historic milestone has also sparked enthusiastic discussions among Chinese netizens, many of whom expressed pride in the growing space cooperation between the two countries and reflected on their longstanding friendship.Some said Ali's name would go down in Pakistan's history, while others praised his eloquence and the depth of his expressions. During his seven-month astronaut training program, Ali also learned Chinese to better communicate with his Chinese counterparts.Many Chinese netizens highlighted the close ties between the two countries, describing Pakistan as an important partner and a brotherly nation. Comments celebrating the friendship included "Long live China-Pakistan friendship" and "Pakistan is our ironclad brother."Others said the mission demonstrated China's willingness and capability to help other countries reach new frontiers in space exploration, with one netizen remarking that China could not only send its own astronauts into space but also take astronauts from other countries along."China's space station is always worth looking forward to," said a Chinese netizen.