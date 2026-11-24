This undated photo shows Shenzhou-24 crew member Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Wu Yi, and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will carry out the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, selected as a payload specialist to join the Shenzhou-24 spaceflight mission, will become the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday at a press conference.China's Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 8:18 am on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson for the agency, said at a press conference.The Pakistani astronaut will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft after completing a short-term joint flight mission, while one astronaut from the Shenzhou-23 crew will remain in orbit to complete a one-year in-orbit stay.According to the mission plan, the Pakistani astronaut will undertake a short-term spaceflight mission as a payload specialist. During the stay in orbit, in addition to participating in the crew's routine work, the astronaut will primarily be responsible for conducting space science experiments under China-Pakistan cooperation, with a focus on installing experimental samples and equipment and carrying out in-orbit experiments as scheduled.To ensure the smooth implementation of the joint mission, efforts have focused on professional skills, crew coordination and language training. In light of the characteristics of the short-term mission, systematic training has been provided on the crewed spacecraft, space station systems and professional operations, with particular emphasis on scientific experiment procedures and emergency response capabilities.Joint exercises have also focused on operational coordination, workflow transitions and troubleshooting to ensure efficient teamwork. In addition, language training has placed particular emphasis on mission-related Chinese commands and technical terminology to ensure the accurate understanding and execution of operational instructions."What we feared most was not technical difficulty, but assuming the other person had understood," Shenzhou-24 spaceflight crew member Wu Yi said at a crew press conference on Tuesday, reflecting on six months of joint training with the Pakistani astronaut. The crew has progressed from understanding each other to anticipating each other's moves, he said. Despite language and cultural differences, Chinese and Pakistani astronauts share the same dream of space exploration, building mutual trust and teamwork to accomplish their joint mission.Two Pakistani candidates were initially selected as the first foreign astronauts for China's space mission training. Shi Yusheng, a technical expert at the Astronaut Center of China, told the Global Times that all user interfaces on the space station are in Chinese. Targeted training and support have been provided to Pakistani astronauts regarding the relevant symbols they need to recognize, the tasks they need to perform, and the Chinese-language content involved.A spokesperson at the press conference said that Pakistan is China's all-weather strategic cooperative partner. The Pakistani astronaut's participation will mark the first joint spaceflight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program, as well as the first visit by a foreign astronaut to China's space station.This is another landmark achievement in China-Pakistan cooperation as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and a testament to their traditional friendship, the spokesperson said.The mission will involve four China-Pakistan joint scientific research projects in the fields of biotechnology and materials science, with the selected Pakistani astronaut conducting an experiment involving photosynthetic microorganisms, specifically cyanobacteria, in orbit.China's space station program offers abundant scientific research resources, stable in-orbit operational capabilities, a well-established Earth-space transportation system, and a comprehensive astronaut selection and training system. Meanwhile, China's lunar exploration program is also making steady progress."China looks forward to working with more countries and regions to explore the vast universe, promote the peaceful use of outer space and work together to advance the common well-being of humanity," the spokesperson said.