A panoramic view of V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, India. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is pursuing the construction of a large shipyard in Thoothukudi. Photo: biz.chosun.com

India is betting that the ships of the future will be built on its own shores. India has announced a roughly $8 billion maritime package, a pipeline order of more than 150 vessels valued at $1.7 billion and an explicit goal of ranking among the world's top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047. An even more concrete expression of this ambition is found in a series of partnerships with the South Korean yards - most notably HD Hyundai's plan for a multibillion-dollar complex at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, alongside the partnership between Samsung Heavy Industries and India's Swan Defence and Heavy Industries to collaborate in shipbuilding.The logic behind India's efforts is rather straightforward. As official data suggests, India moves roughly 95 percent of its international trade by volume by sea, yet it builds far less than 1 percent of the world's ships. The consequence is an annual freight bill approaching $75 billion paid to foreign carriers, a structural drain that successive governments have treated as both an economic and a strategic liability. Under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the longer-term Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, shipbuilding is viewed not merely as another manufacturing initiative, but as the foundation of maritime sovereignty.Yet that foundation has been thin. Indian yards require 150 to 180 man-hours for work that South Korean facilities complete in 10 to 15.An emerging phenomenon is that India's major business houses are now testing whether the capital and organizational capabilities they built in steel, petrochemicals and infrastructure can help break that trap. Companies like Larsen & Toubro, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries as well as Adani, bring project-management discipline, financing access and supply-chain leverage that standalone yards have lacked. But the transfer of know-how may well be more difficult than it appears: Shipbuilding's longer cycles, higher labor intensity and steeper technological barriers differ from the industries where the conglomerates scaled most rapidly. Still, the combination of domestic balance-sheet strength and selective foreign technical partnerships represents the clearest path currently on offer.South Korea's interest is the mirror image of India's constraints. South Korean yards are booked through 2028 and face tightening labor markets and rising costs at home, according to industry reports. India offers coastal land, a large prospective order book, lower labor costs and a government now willing to underwrite both demand and infrastructure. In principle, such an arrangement shortens India's learning curve while providing South Korean builders with a much-needed production base. India also opened a parallel track with the US on ship repair.However, execution and implementation on the ground will test every assumption. Technology transfer in shipbuilding has never been easy. South Korean firms will protect core processes and insist on operational control until Indian yards demonstrably meet global standards. Financing the greenfield projects, securing reliable power and logistics, and building a workforce capable of modular construction at scale remain open questions. Several agreements are still non-binding, awaiting detailed project reports and equity negotiations. If the promised public-sector vessel pipeline slips, or if global demand softens, the commercial case weakens quickly.Hovering over all of this is the China factor. According to global order-book data referenced in the Observer Research Foundation analysis, Chinese yards have maintained a dominant position together with Korea and Japan. Seeking to guard against what it perceives as a potential reliance on Chinese shipbuilding capacity, India sees partnerships with South Korean shipbuilders as a way to diversify its options.Whether the hedge works depends less on the signing ceremonies than on the "unglamorous" work of raising productivity, embedding supply chains and converting memoranda into ships. India's shipbuilding ambitions have been repeatedly declared before. What is new is the scale of the financial commitment, the explicit targeting of South Korean industrial partners, the growing role of private business houses and the practical repair linkages with the US. The open question is whether those ingredients are sufficient to break a decades-old pattern of underperformance.The author is an associate researcher at the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn