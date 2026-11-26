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China unveiled a roadmap on Thursday to build the next-generation communications network by 2030, with plans to launch commercial 6G services and upgrade computing infrastructure to support AI innovation. The roadmap also calls for technological breakthroughs in high-end semiconductors and key software.Jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission, the plan aims to further strengthen China's competitive edge and leading position in the information and communications industry.The plan calls for the coordinated development of foundational networks, space-based networks, international networks and integrated networks, while enhancing network intelligence, security and resilience, advancing green and low-carbon development, and strengthening the industry ecosystem.Among the key measures are plans to support computing power providers in developing clusters with more than 10,000 accelerator cards in an orderly manner, build high-capacity transmission links connecting computing hubs with areas of strong demand for computing power, and establish a unified national platform to monitor and schedule computing resources.The next-generation communications network will be built around technologies such as 5G-Advanced (5G-A), 6G, 10-gigabit optical networks and satellite internet. It is designed to provide ubiquitous high-speed connectivity, integrate space-based and terrestrial networks, and bring cloud and network resources together.The infrastructure will support economic and social development through a range of services spanning sensing, data transmission, storage, computing and intelligence, according to the plan.By 2030, China aims to have in place a next-generation communications network with comprehensive coverage and leading performance. 5G-A and 10-gigabit optical networks are to be deployed and put into use in key areas, with China maintaining its lead in foundational network development.A low-Earth-orbit satellite internet system is expected to be largely completed by then. China also aims to substantially improve the development and use of radio spectrum and satellite orbital resources and enable its space-based networks to provide services worldwide.Other goals include optimizing the layout of international submarine and terrestrial cable networks, strengthening international network resilience and scaling up integrated networks such as the industrial internet and the internet of vehicles.The 2030 targets include significantly enhancing network ability to deliver integrated communications, sensing, navigation, computing and intelligent services.China also aims to have in place most of a resilient architecture that enables multiple networks to work together to withstand damage, with significantly stronger network security and emergency communications capabilities. Further goals include steadily enhancing self-reliance and control over industrial and supply chains and improving the industry ecosystem.To better support AI development, the plan calls for communications network architecture to evolve around the needs of AI applications, with improved network performance within and between computing facilities and in access to computing resources.The planned transmission links will operate at 400 and 800 gigabits per second (Gbps), with 1.6-terabit-per-second transmission systems to be introduced on a trial basis. China will also develop a multilevel computing infrastructure spanning hub, regional and edge facilities.On the technology front, China will pursue breakthroughs in technologies such as 6G, ultra-high-speed optical communications and satellite communications, while strengthening coordination across the integrated circuit, software and communications equipment industries.International connectivity is another area of focus. China will continue to expand submarine cable links along Asia-Pacific and Asia-Europe routes, promote the development of a BRICS submarine cable network, and coordinate the overseas deployment of data centers and cloud service nodes.Global Times