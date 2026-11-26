Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China on Thursday condemned the new US tariff measures targeting 14 economies, including China, as unilateralist moves that undermine the international trade order, urging Washington to resolve disputes through dialogue and vowing to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.The Office of the US Trade Representative recently released the findings of its Section 301 investigation into so-called "overcapacity" and proposed measures to impose additional tariffs on 14 economies, including China.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated on Thursday that tariff and trade wars serve neither side's interests and that China and the US should resolve relevant issues through consultations based on equality, respect and mutual benefit, in response to the US announcement of plans to impose a new round of tariffs on goods from China and other economies.Guo stressed that so-called "overcapacity" is a false proposition and that China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation. Both sides should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and maintain the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations. China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, Guo said.China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson He Yadong on Thursday also strongly criticized the US Section 301 investigation as a typical act of unilateralism that seriously undermines the international economic order and violates WTO rules, stressing China's firm opposition.He urged the US to correct its wrongdoing and return to the right track of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultations. China will closely monitor developments and reserves the right to take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, he said.Global Times