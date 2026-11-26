Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on Japan's claim that it warned Chinese vessels to leave the waters near Diaoyu Dao on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side, and China Coast Guard vessels have taken necessary control measures against the relevant vessels in accordance with the law.Guo said the Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. Japanese vessels illegally entered the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Dao, provoked and created disturbances, seriously violated China's sovereignty and undermined the stability of the situation, Guo said.China firmly upholds its national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and urges Japan to abide by the four-point principled agreement between China and Japan, stop all infringing and provocative acts, and take concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents, the spokesperson added.Global Times