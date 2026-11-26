A view of a costal village in Solomon Islands. Photo:IC

On Wednesday, Australia and the Solomon Islands formally signed a bilateral security deal. Some Western media outlets have drawn comparisons between this agreement and the 2022 security cooperation pact signed between China and Solomon Islands, hailing it as a major "victory" for Australia in its geopolitical competition in the South Pacific.Yet behind this supposed "diplomatic triumph" lies a rocky road. In recent years, Australia has accelerated its push to ink bilateral treaties and agreements, seeking to lock Pacific Island Countries (PICs) into deep institutional ties across economics, security and climate change. However, due to its aggressive posture and insistence on exclusive cooperation clauses, Canberra has encountered a series of setbacks. Countries such as Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands all experienced intense domestic debates prior to signing these deals, centering on whether their national sovereignty would be infringed upon, their capacity for independent development eroded and their foreign policy autonomy compromised.The misgivings of PICs are closely tied to Australia's underlying motives. Why has Canberra suddenly poured massive resources into signing a flurry of agreements with PICs over just a few short years?Clearly, Australia's core objective is to squeeze the space for cooperation between PICs and countries outside the region, thereby maintaining its own absolute hegemony. By bundling economic aid, climate initiatives, people-to-people exchanges and security cooperation into complex provisions, Canberra aims to mask its geopolitical agenda while effectively attaching strings to its assistance. Such moves, which run counter to the trend of the times, attempt to disrupt the deep, pragmatic and mutually beneficial development ties between PICs and China, which won't succeed easily.China's cooperation with PICs has been consistent, open, transparent and warmly welcomed by local communities for years.Take policing cooperation, a frequent focus of media attention, as an example. China's policing assistance never comes with political strings attached, never engages in bloc confrontation, never interferes in the internal affairs of island nations and is never targeted at any third party. This professional cooperation, rooted purely in the public security needs of the islands, has earned deep trust from local law enforcement and the public alike. Attempting to obstruct cooperation between China and PICs through exclusive treaties is not only an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of island nations, but also an irresponsible disregard for their genuine security interests.What regional countries urgently need are roads, bridges, ports, schools, hospitals, telecommunications networks and clean power, not to be treated as military bases or pawns in geopolitical rivalries.Pacific Island leaders have repeatedly and publicly articulated an independent foreign policy of being "friends to all and enemies to none." When island governments sign bilateral agreements, their fundamental goal is to maximize national interests and diversify development resources, rather than blindly following the dictates of other powers.Facts speak louder than words. Any calculation that a single piece of paper can squeeze China out is bound to fall short. All-round cooperation between PICs and China possesses strong internal momentum and strategic autonomy, and will never be derailed by external factors or geopolitical interference. Since China and PICs with which it has diplomatic ties elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, both sides have seized the opportunities of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to continuously upgrade their collaboration. From major infrastructure to "small yet smart" livelihood projects like Juncao technology, the foundation of a China-PICs community with a shared future has grown ever stronger.China welcomes all international partners, including Australia, to genuinely increase their investment in PICs and provide unconditional public goods that benefit local development. At the same time, Beijing firmly opposes any country pursuing containment under the guise of security, or imposing ideological bias and zero-sum thinking on island nations.No series of bilateral treaties or agreements signed between Australia and PICs can alter the mutually beneficial and equal nature of China's cooperation with the region, much less dictate the foreign policies and independent development paths of PICs.The author is a research fellow at the Center for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn