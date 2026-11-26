Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense

The situation in the China-India border areas remains generally stable, a Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson said at a press conference on Thursday.Chen Xi, spokesperson for the ministry, stressed that the Zangnan region is China's territory and that China does not recognize the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" illegally set up by India. China and India maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, including general-level talks, to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two sides and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas. He made the remarks when asked about reports that Chinese and Indian military officials held high-level talks this month in the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" (China's Zangnan), with border management among the key topics.Chen's remarks came a day after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said at a media briefing on Wednesday that a meeting of the senior military commanders was held in the eastern sector recently. Discussions between the two sides focused on improving border management as well as addressing outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Express reported.The ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that "India and China engage regularly through diplomatic and military mechanisms" when responding to questions. Jaiswal also said that such interactions are aimed at maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas and preventing any escalation, per the Indian Express report.The recent statements by China and India on senior military commander-level talks in the eastern sector, coupled with China's reaffirmation of its sovereignty over Zangnan region, send a clear signal that China's position on territorial sovereignty remains firm, while maintaining stability through dialogue remains a shared understanding between the two sides, Qian Feng, director of the Research Department at Tsinghua University's National Strategy Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday.The two sides have continued to communicate through military and diplomatic channels to prevent local friction from escalating, using existing meeting mechanisms as a pressure valve to ease tensions, Qian said.China and India agreed at the 25th round of talks between their Special Representatives on the boundary question in Beijing on August 25 to strengthen border management mechanisms, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Strengthening border management mechanisms was among the outcomes of the 25th round of talks between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question, held in Beijing on August 25.The two sides reached eight points of outcomes and consensus including agreements to address situations on the ground through existing diplomatic and military channels, resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations along the LAC. The two sides also agreed to add two meeting points for general-level talks and establish two additional border military hotlines in the eastern and middle sectors, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.On October 26, responding to Indian claims that Chinese forces had diverged from established patrolling patterns, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China strictly abides by the relevant agreements and common understandings reached between the two countries, and conducts normal border patrol and control activities to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and stability in the border areas. China and India maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. We hope that India will work with China in the same direction by jointly implementing the common understandings reached between the two sides and maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas with concrete actions.