Illustration: Liu Xiangya

The China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 upgrade protocol is set to enter into force on December 1, with the potential to spur cooperation in areas ranging from chip design to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered manufacturing. The upgraded agreement could help Southeast Asian businesses move into higher-value-added activities while strengthening industrial and technological capabilities across the region.For years, economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN centered on expanding market access, lowering tariffs and facilitating the flow of goods and capital. But as AI, digital transformation and the green transition reshape global competition, tariff cuts alone can no longer unlock the full potential of regional economic cooperation.By incorporating the digital economy, technical standards, the green economy and supply chain cooperation into its institutional framework, CAFTA 3.0 moves beyond traditional market opening toward closer regulatory coordination. For businesses, this means easier access to each other's markets and greater compatibility and predictability in the rules governing investment, technological cooperation and cross-border production.For ASEAN in particular, closer alignment of rules with those in China can reduce cross-border business costs, attract more high-quality investment and deepen its integration into regional and global value chains.The designation of 2027 as the China-ASEAN Year of AI Cooperation offers an early opportunity to put this broader approach into practice. Promising areas for cooperation range from smart manufacturing, smart logistics and smart agriculture to financial technology, healthcare services and urban management.Manufacturing should be a priority. China has developed considerable expertise in industrial robotics, machine vision, smart production lines, the industrial internet and AI applications, while ASEAN has a growing manufacturing base and rising market demand. Pooling technology, capital, talent and industrial resources can accelerate the digital transformation of manufacturing.Take Malaysia, for example. The country has an established industrial base in semiconductors, electrical and electronic products, vehicle components and precision manufacturing. Chinese companies can work with local businesses to introduce AI-powered inspection, predictive maintenance, automated production and supply chain management systems to improve productivity and product quality.Yet lasting productivity gains will require more than the purchase of equipment and software. Building local expertise through training local engineers and transferring technology is essential if AI cooperation is to create jobs and drive economic growth.CAFTA 3.0 could also reshape how industries are organized across the region. Building on the existing division of labor, businesses could forge closer cross-border links in research and development (R&D), design, component manufacturing, assembly, testing, logistics and sales.The semiconductor industry illustrates how such integration could work in practice. Malaysia has long been internationally competitive in semiconductor packaging, testing and electronics manufacturing, with well-established industrial clusters in Penang and Kulim in the state of Kedah. China, meanwhile, has an extensive electronics and information technology industry, strong equipment manufacturing capabilities, a vast market for technological applications and a growing capacity for innovation.These complementary strengths offer considerable scope for cooperation in semiconductor equipment, advanced packaging, power semiconductors, industrial electronics, chip applications and technology development.Under its National Semiconductor Strategy, Malaysia is seeking to expand beyond conventional packaging and testing into integrated circuit design, advanced packaging and high-end manufacturing.China and Malaysia can build on this foundation through joint R&D, skills development, local supplier development and closer supply chain ties. This could help Malaysian companies capture more value by moving into higher-value activities such as design, research and technological innovation.US tariff policies, technology export restrictions and geopolitical competition are reshaping global supply chains. Against this backdrop, the strategic value of closer China-ASEAN cooperation does not lie in creating an exclusive economic bloc, much less in asking ASEAN countries to choose between major powers. It lies instead in expanding economic opportunities within the region and giving countries greater room for strategic autonomy.Through supply chain cooperation, digital customs clearance and closer alignment of standards, CAFTA 3.0 can strengthen the resilience of regional production networks. When global markets or supply chains come under strain, stronger regional industrial ties give businesses greater flexibility in choosing markets, suppliers and logistics routes.The objective is not to retreat from globalization, but to make it more balanced, inclusive and resilient. Much will depend, however, on how effectively CAFTA 3.0 is implemented.ASEAN countries differ in their digital infrastructure, technological capabilities, data regulations, talent pools and levels of industrial development. For China and ASEAN, finding common ground on cross-border data flows, cybersecurity, intellectual property protection, technical standards and AI governance will be a practical challenge.Over the next two to three years, three areas should be priorities for cooperation. First, establish more effective mechanisms for coordinating and implementing rules, particularly in e-commerce, data flows and smart customs, to reduce barriers to cross-border business. Second, accelerate AI adoption in the real economy through industry-specific pilot projects. Third, strengthen talent development and ensure that the benefits of cooperation extend beyond large multinational corporations to local small and medium-sized enterprises in ASEAN.The success of these joint efforts should be evident in more joint R&D centers becoming operational, more local businesses moving into higher-value segments of supply chains, wider AI adoption in manufacturing, and lower cross-border trade and logistics costs.The author is president of the Malaysian think tank Centre for New Inclusive Asia. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn