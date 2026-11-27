Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti delivers a speech at the 11th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World in Beijing on November 20, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/Global Times

The 11th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World took place in November 2026 under the theme "Italian Cuisine: UNESCO Heritage, Territorial Excellence and Quality Supply Chains."On November 20, the Embassy of the Republic of Italy in China hosted "A Journey through Puglia: Culture, Estates, and Experiential Tourism," a promotional event showcasing the authentic charm of the Puglia region.This year's Week of Italian Cuisine celebrates Italian cuisine's recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2025. The event brought together Chinese and international travel agencies, media, opinion leaders, and prospective travelers to explore a sustainable, experiential tourism model in which food and wine open the door to the region. In his remarks, the Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti highlighted the rich and diverse appeal of Puglia."Puglia holds an extraordinary attraction for Chinese visitors, as it seamlessly blends historical and cultural heritage, rural character, vibrant production traditions, and a style of hospitality that is both authentic and of high-quality," the ambassador said.

Giorgia Marrocco, CEO of Pimar Limestone and owner of Masseria Secolario, shares her practical experience in rural tourism hospitality and the processing of Lecce stone at the 11th Week of Italian Cuisine in the World in Beijing on November 20, 2026.

From its five UNESCO World Heritage sites to intangible cultural traditions - such as transhumance and local craftsmanship - visitors can experience a profound connection to this land. Furthermore, female entrepreneurship plays a vital role in Puglia - a topic that receives particular attention this year, which also marks the United Nations International Year of Women Farmers.Carlos Aldeco, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Representative in China, shared in his remarks that sustainable tourism can generate additional income for farmers and small holders. While preserving local traditions in food-production traditions, sustainable tourism can also strengthen the bond between tourists and producers, helping visitors understand where their food comes from, how it is made, and what makes it unique. "In this sense, customs can set a bridge between agriculture and tourism, connecting local identity, cultural heritage and economic opportunities," said Aldeco.The number of Chinese tourists visiting Italy is rising sharply and is expected to continue growing in the second half of 2025, according to the news released by the Italian National Tourism Board by the end of May 2025, per Xinhua News Agency.