Taiwan DPP Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Media on the island of Taiwan recently revealed that the island's military plans to build and commission 1,320 unmanned suicide boats by 2031, with a total budget of nearly NT$30 billion ($910 million), and that bidding for the first batch is set to begin by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the Hai Kun submarine, whose delivery has already been delayed by nearly 10 months, is still undergoing "accelerated sea trials." China's Ministry of National Defense responded to these moves by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on Taiwan island by summing them up in two Chinese idioms: "An ant trying to shake a giant tree, grossly overrating its own strength."Analyses on the island suggest that the design logic behind these 1,320 "suicide boats" draws on Ukraine's "asymmetric" experience in the Black Sea - using swarms of low-cost small craft to launch saturation attacks and deter larger enemy vessels from approaching. However, the Taiwan Straits are not the Black Sea, which offers expansive waters, while Ukraine was backed by a complete NATO intelligence, communications, and relay infrastructure. By contrast, the Taiwan Straits is only about 70 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point, and every fishing port, beachhead, assembly plant, and command-and-control node across the island suitable for deploying unmanned boats has long been under the round-the-clock surveillance of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Should the situation escalate, these small boats hauled around on pickup trucks would likely be reduced to scrap metal before they even left port, facing the PLA's full-chain reconnaissance-and-strike system.Moreover, the operational concept of these so-called suicide boats rests entirely on the premise that the island's military can maintain situational awareness and uninterrupted communications on the battlefield. But in modern warfare, the opening battle involves electronic warfare and paralysis warfare. Under the PLA's joint firepower strikes, the island's command links, communications nodes, and radar stations would inevitably be the primary targets for destruction. Once these "eyes" and "ears" are taken out, even basic remote control and autonomous navigation for those unmanned boats would become an illusion, let alone executing complex saturation attacks. This fantasy of "winning through sheer numbers" is essentially trying to build a naval force the way one buys cabbages at a market, exposing the fact that their understanding of modern warfare remains stuck in the last century. When the island's military cannot even ensure basic logistics and battlefield survivability, expecting such "gadgets" to turn the tide of war is nothing short of a pipe dream.In fact, the DPP authorities' various military "gambles" in recent years, from indigenous submarines to the mass production of unmanned boats, are driven entirely by political manipulation. Knowing full well that such hardware is little more than toys in front of the PLA, they still squander massive amounts of public funds on it. Their real motive is nothing more than using arms purchases and "indigenous manufacturing" as a pledge of allegiance to the US, while hyping up a "war-readiness" atmosphere on the island to intimidate the public, harvest votes, secure budgets, and facilitate the DPP's "pro-independence pals" feasting on the spoils.The very name "suicide boats" betrays the desperation of the DPP authorities. Thinking that a thousand explosive-laden small craft can seal off the Taiwan Straits and hinder the process of national reunification is truly "an ant trying to shake a giant tree, grossly overrating its own strength." The balance of power across the Straits will not tilt because of a few cobbled-together pieces of equipment. The PLA's means to counter "Taiwan independence" are far more numerous, far faster, and far more decisive than the pace at which the DPP authorities can build boats. Any attempt to pursue "Taiwan independence" is sheer suicide. With every additional "suicide boat" the DPP authorities build, they only accelerate their own march onto the ash heap of history.