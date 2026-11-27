China's Diaoyu Dao Photo: VCG

China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday, in accordance with the law, took necessary measures to warn and expel a Japanese fishing boat SHOYAMARU NO.3 which intruded into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao, said Jiang Lue, a spokesperson for CCG, according to an official release from the CCG on Friday.Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all rights-violation and provocative acts in relevant waters, Jiang noted.The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands, and safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang said.Global Times