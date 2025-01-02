An obstetrician holds the newborn still enclosed in an intact amniotic sac during delivery at Shunde Women and Children's Hospital of Guangdong Medical University in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Screenshot from a video released by the hospital's official WeChat account

A newborn in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, made an unusual entrance into the world, born completely enclosed in an intact, transparent amniotic sac. The sight prompted people to jokingly call the newborn a real-life "Ne Zha baby." Some Chinese netizens even described the baby as "brand new and unopened," according to Southern Metropolis Daily.According to a statement released on Thursday by the Shunde Women and Children's Hospital of Guangdong Medical University, Han Fengqiong, deputy director of the hospital's obstetrics department, successfully delivered the baby with the amniotic sac still intact. The unusual scene reminded people of Ne Zha, a legendary figure in Chinese mythology known for his extraordinary birth.This rare phenomenon, known as an "en caul" delivery, occurs when a baby is born with the amniotic sac still intact. During normal childbirth, the sac usually ruptures before the baby is delivered, a process commonly known as "the water breaking." In this case, however, the baby was delivered still enclosed in the intact sac, along with the amniotic fluid inside, the hospital said.Han explained that the transparent sac acts like a natural cushion, helping absorb sudden pressure changes during delivery and potentially reducing the risks of fetal compression and amniotic fluid aspiration. This provides the baby with a gentler transition from the womb to the outside world.En caul delivery requires a high level of surgical skill and is often used in cesarean deliveries of premature babies. The hospital stressed that it is not a method of delivery that should be deliberately pursued.Once the baby is delivered, medical staff immediately and carefully open the sac and clear the newborn's airways to help the baby establish independent breathing, the hospital said.Global Times