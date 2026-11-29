The PLA Navy's Z-20F shipborne anti-submarine helicopter Photo: China Military Bugle

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's Z-20F carrier-based anti-submarine helicopter arrived in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday ahead of Airshow China, marking the first time the aircraft has been publicly displayed as a static exhibit, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday.The PLA Navy announced on November 23 that the Z-20F would be among the aircraft on display at the biennial event, which is set to run from December 7 to 13.The Z-20F is designed for shipborne anti-submarine operations. Its introduction is expected to strengthen the PLA Navy's ability to detect and respond to underwater threats, particularly as the Navy expands its fleet of modern destroyers and frigates, military expert Wang Yunfei told the Global Times. Main surface vessels, including Type 055 destroyers, upgraded Type 052D destroyers and updated Type 054A frigates, have hangar and flight deck facilities that can accommodate the helicopter, Wang said.The Z-20F is based on the mature Z-20 platform, with shipborne adaptations and ­anti-submarine equipment integrated into the design, giving it a relatively high level of technical maturity. "The helicopter is expected to become a mainstay of the PLA Navy's next-generation shipborne anti-submarine force, and we anticipate it will see large-scale deployment," said Wang.According to Wang, as a 10-ton-class helicopter, the Z-20F offers greater range and endurance than the previously used smaller Z-9F, allowing it to remain in an area for a longer time during anti-submarine searches. It can carry equipment such as search radar, dipping sonar and sonobuoys, as well as anti-submarine torpedoes.The combination of detection equipment and weapons allows the Z-20F to search for and track underwater targets and engage them. By comparison, the smaller Z-9F has a relatively limited payload and may require multiple helicopters to complete different stages of an anti-submarine mission, Wang said.In his view, the Z-9F is not expected to be phased out immediately, however. It is likely to remain in service aboard ships whose hangars and flight decks cannot accommodate larger helicopters.The Z-20F's folding rotor blades allow it to operate from a range of naval vessels, including aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates, military affairs expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times. Compared with anti-submarine helicopters currently in service with the PLA Navy, it has improvements in range, operational radius and endurance. Its search radar and magnetic anomaly detector have also been upgraded, while its weapons can offer greater range and power.Unlike the Z-20J shipborne helicopter, which is designed mainly for transport and fire support missions, the Z-20F is intended to carry out anti-submarine operations for carrier formations. It can conduct routine patrols and respond rapidly to underwater threats, providing a mobile layer of defense beneath the fleet, Zhang said.The Z-20F is one of five carrier-related aircraft and platforms that will be highlighted at the exhibition, alongside the J-35 stealth carrier-based fighter, J-15T carrier-based fighter, KJ-600 airborne early warning aircraft and J-15DT carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft. The lineup reflects the range of roles involved in carrier operations, from fighter and electronic warfare missions to airborne early warning and anti-submarine defense, he said.The helicopter had previously appeared in a PLA Navy promotional video released in April. Its upcoming static display will offer visitors their first opportunity to see the aircraft itself at an airshow.The helicopter's range exceeds 1,000 kilometers, military expert Song Xiaojun said in a report by CCTV in April. It can support the anti-submarine operations of its host ship and provide protection for aircraft carriers.Under a coordinated arrangement, the PLA Navy will showcase a mix of actual hardware and scale models in four categories: indoor exhibitions, outdoor static displays, flight demonstrations and vessel open-house visits. The exhibits will include main combat warships, carrier-based fighter jets, carrier-borne helicopters, anti-submarine patrol aircraft, shipborne weapon systems and armored equipment.New-generation main combat vessels, including the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer and the Type 054A ­guided-missile frigate, will be open to the public at Gaolan Port. The outdoor static display area will also feature new aircraft such as the J-15T carrier-based fighter, the Z-20F carrier-borne anti-submarine helicopter, the Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft and the WZ-2 unmanned helicopter.For the flight demonstrations at this year's Airshow ­China, the PLA Navy will deploy the J-35 carrier-based stealth fighter jet, the J-15T carrier-based heavy fighter, the KJ-600 early warning aircraft, and the JL-15 trainer aircraft, as well as the Z-20J and Z-8C helicopters. They will perform formation flypasts, low-level passes and airfield raid drills, offering a multi-dimensional showcase of the PLA Navy's maritime and aerial combat system.