Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

On Saturday, an online seminar titled "Regional Perceptions and Governance Pathways in the South China Sea Situation" was held, hosted by the Global Times and co-organized by the National Institute for South China Sea Studies and the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance. The seminar featured three roundtable discussions: "Open Cooperation for Peace and Stability in the South China Sea," "Managing Differences and Building Regional Synergy in the South China Sea," and "Innovation-Driven Development and Cooperation in the South China Sea Region." More than a dozen experts and scholars from China and some ASEAN member states engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as managing differences, fostering open development and exploring new opportunities for cooperation. This article selects highlights from the first roundtable discussion.US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proposed a new US-ASEAN defense cooperation framework at the 20th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Cebu, the Philippines in late October. The framework aims to develop a networked and institutionalized regional defense cooperation architecture. First, the framework seeks to link bilateral and minilateral partnerships, such as those involving the US, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, with defense cooperation involving ASEAN. Second, it serves the US strategy of "strategic competition with China" and its maritime security posture in the South China Sea. Third, it is intended to consolidate long-term regional influence.However, the implementation of this framework remains subject to uncertainty. On one hand, it has yet to be formally adopted by ASEAN, and the specific text, implementation plans and funding arrangements have not been disclosed. ASEAN member states remain cautious regarding deep military cooperation with the US. On the other hand, potential political shifts within the US, driven by midterm elections and the 2028 presidential election, could also affect the implementation and long-term continuity of the framework.In the past, the US consistently promoted bilateral and multilateral cooperation among its allies such as the Philippines as well as other regional partners like Japan and Australia. What distinguishes the current approach is the US attempt to extend this cooperation model to the entire ASEAN, effectively pressuring ASEAN member states to take sides in the US-China rivalry. The push for a new defense cooperation framework between the US and ASEAN stems from the realization that relying solely on the Philippines is insufficient and ineffective; consequently, the US is seeking to entangle all ASEAN nations in the South China Sea disputes. It is likely that most ASEAN countries will recognize the dangers inherent in this proposal and will not be easily swayed by the US into the vortex of regional military confrontation.There are three overlapping strategic calculations of the US. First, preserving American strategic influence amid China's growing regional presence. Second, institutionalizing American security influence. Third, shaping the regional balance without demanding explicit alignment.Meanwhile, three strategic risks require attention: an intensified security dilemma, fragmentation within ASEAN and erosion of strategic autonomy. ASEAN must remain the architect of its regional security order not merely the geographical platform on which great powers implement theirs.To restore the South China Sea to its fundamental nature as a space for cooperation, regional states must first clarify their core interests and primary agendas as well as the most effective means to realize them. The region has long been a vital global economic hub characterized by robust growth; a mature and balanced foreign policy is essential to ensuring the region avoids falling into conflict. Yet, certain Southeast Asian nations appear out of step with this prevailing approach. Unless this changes, the root causes behind the politicization and securitization of the South China Sea issue will remain intractable.The involvement of external powers must be effectively regulated. The South China Sea is an open space for cooperation; contributions from non-regional states that genuinely foster multilateral collaboration are, of course, welcome. However, if such external involvement is effectively aimed at obstructing regional cooperation, specifically by targeting China, the region's largest nation, or by treating it as an "adversary," then such engagement must be viewed as negative and detrimental, and it must be firmly resisted.The "small yard, high fence" approach illustrates how a restriction aimed at a narrow set of technologies can have wide regional effects. In November, the US imposed new export license requirements on advanced semiconductors shipped to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil as part of efforts to prevent sensitive technology from being diverted to countries of concern. The US cites security and diversion risks.For Southeast Asian data centers and technology firms, the potential effects include longer procurement time, higher compliance costs and uncertainty about whether they can serve Chinese customers. Control over a critical input gives Washington influence over commercial decisions made elsewhere in the region. Some ASEAN economies may attract investment as firms diversify semiconductor production. The gains will be harder to sustain if firms have to maintain parallel supply chains to serve different markets. For smaller suppliers, the cost of that duplication can outweigh the benefit of new investment.Enhancing regional mutual trust and avoiding miscalculations or the escalation of confrontation requires both the establishment of institutional frameworks and the accumulation of progress through practical cooperation. China and ASEAN member states have long reached a consensus on applying the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea within the South China Sea and have established a diplomatic hotline for senior officials to address maritime emergencies. The key lies in ensuring that these arrangements are effectively implemented on the front lines, guaranteeing that clear protocols are followed and communication channels remain open should any unforeseen incidents occur.Similarly, the Chinese and US militaries should maintain smooth communication to uphold essential safety standards during encounters at sea and in the air. Regarding the Code of Conduct negotiations, provisional agreement has already been reached on approximately 80 percent of the text, a milestone that all parties should value. There is significant scope for cooperation in less sensitive areas, such as marine ecological protection, the conservation of fishery resources, and disaster prevention and mitigation. By consistently advancing such practical initiatives, regional nations can gradually build mutual trust, thereby reducing the risks of miscalculation and the escalation of conflict.Peace and stability in the South China Sea cannot be secured through military deterrence alone, nor can ASEAN preserve its strategic autonomy by becoming an extension of any major power's geopolitical agenda. First, ASEAN must move from declaratory neutrality to operational strategic autonomy. Second, diplomacy must take precedence over militarization. Third, ASEAN must pursue strategic diversification without strategic subordination. Fourth, ASEAN must take concrete collective action.Maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea and Southeast Asia hinges on managing differences, refining crisis management and expanding practical cooperation. Strengthening ASEAN's strategic autonomy requires enhancing internal coordination, leveraging the leading role of its established mechanisms and boosting the independent development capacity of its member states.First, internal coordination must be strengthened to uphold ASEAN centrality. Second, the development of rules should be accelerated to improve maritime crisis management; all parties should maintain the momentum of consultations on the Code of Conduct and seize the opportunity presented by Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship in 2027 to further advance negotiations. Third, infrastructure development should be bolstered to enhance independent development capabilities.The South China Sea should be a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation, rather than an arena for major power rivalry. External defense cooperation should contribute to regional stability without creating strategic divisions or intensifying confrontation. ASEAN must preserve its strategic autonomy, maintain an inclusive regional architecture and resist any attempt to turn Southeast Asia into a geopolitical frontline.