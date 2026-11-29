China Haul Photo: VCG





Shanghai witnessed more than 40 million tourist trips of inbound and outbound travel by Sunday this year, reaching this level six days earlier than last year, according to Shanghai's border control authorities. On the same day, Xiamen in East China's Fujian also reached the 6 million inbound and outbound tourist-trip threshold, 28 days earlier than last year.



It is worth noting that inbound foreigner numbers topped 6.63 million in Shanghai, up 18.4 percent year-on-year, while Xiamen witnessed 570,000 foreign travelers coming in, two figures showcasing the latest "China Travel" heat.



In the first three quarters, China recorded 561 million inbound and outbound passenger trips, up 9.8 percent year-on-year. Out of 34.52 million foreign arrivals, about 26.81 million entries were made under visa-free policies, accounting for 78 percent of the total, and a year-on-year increase of 270 percent, according to calculations based on statistics from the National Immigration Administration.



On overseas social media, posts tagged "China Travel" racked up more than 28 billion plays. "China is worth visiting" is rapidly becoming a shared view among growing numbers of young people abroad, analysts said.



Jiang Yiyi, dean of the School of Leisure Sports and Tourism at Beijing Sport University, linked the strong growth in inbound visits to a combination of more generous visa-free policies, smoother border procedures and steadily improving transport links.



Jiang told the Global Times that China's tourism appeal has broadened beyond the usual landmarks. Emerging destinations, distinctive food experiences and hands-on cultural activities are drawing greater interest.



Choong Xin Yin from Malaysia told the Global Times on Sunday that she is traveling in Beijing with her friend. They plan to visit the Great Wall, the National Museum and other iconic landmarks, while tasting Chinese food.



Many are impressed by the widespread adoption of high-tech products in China.



Cassidy Thomas, a traveler from Canada, told the Global Times on Sunday that he was surprised by the robot waiter at the hotel in Beijing. "The robot delivers what you need directly to your room, which is very convenient."



More and more foreign tourists have joined factory tours or tech tours in China. For example, a new-energy vehicle company opened its factory to the public in March 2024, and has received more than 250,000 visitors in total, according to CCTV News.



Since June this year, China's commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, South China's Hainan, has entered a period of intensive rocket launches. Large numbers of foreign visitors came to China specifically to witness the moment of liftoff. A growing number of overseas space enthusiasts rank Wenchang as their top global destination for rocket-watching, CCTV News reported.



"Industrial and technology tourism offerings are becoming increasingly diverse. This year, our company's inbound tech-tour orders have grown more than ninefold year-on-year, with rocket, shipbuilding and robot experience bases ranking among the most popular," a manager of a Hunan-based travel agency told the Global Times on Sunday.



Shopping, Jiang stressed, remains a key element of the overall visitor experience.



Under the "China Haul" hashtag on overseas platforms, videos show foreign visitors landing with empty suitcases and departing with them stuffed full of DJI drones, Insta360 action cameras, AI translation glasses, blind boxes, and even loquat syrup and black-sesame pills.



For example, Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei, one of the world's largest wholesale markets for electronic products, witnessed a 55-percent growth in AI product sales in the first seven months of 2026. Of these, sales of AI glasses doubled, while those of drones and robots increased by 60 to 70 percent.



In the first half of 2026, the number of overseas travelers claiming departure tax refunds surged 366 percent year-on-year, while sales of tax-refundable goods and the refund amounts themselves rose 69 percent. This growth came on top of an already doubled base in the same period of 2025.



More than 5 million inbound visitors used mobile payments in the first half of 2026, a fourfold increase. They completed over 90 million transactions worth more than 14 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), both up sevenfold, according to statistics from the People's Bank of China.





