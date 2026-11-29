China Haul Photo: VCG

On the Black Friday that just passed, online spending in the US surged 11 percent to a record $13.1 billion. Black Friday is a traditional highlight of the year-end shopping season in the US. In preparation for this shopping bonanza, and amid concerns over uncertainty surrounding US tariffs, American importers "frontloaded orders from China," placing orders with Chinese suppliers as early as June this year. The hugely popular "China Haul" trend also carried over into Black Friday. Some overseas netizens remarked that "the best Black Friday deals come from going to China." The phrase "I'm spending Black Friday in China" quickly went viral, with some joking that shoppers would need to "bring several suitcases, or even shipping containers," to carry everything home. Chinese-made products are finding new ways into the Black Friday shopping frenzy, and in the process, reshaping the event itself.Some analysts attribute the stronger-than-expected growth in US online sales this Black Friday to two factors. First, amid persistent inflationary pressures, American households are increasingly looking to stock up on goods during Black Friday sales. Second, new Chinese high-tech products such as drones and action cameras have provided an additional boost to consumer spending.Many US retailers state that this year's promotional season has become longer, extending from Black Friday and Cyber Monday through Christmas and New Year. The aim is to capture as much of consumers' year-end spending as possible. Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms, quick to adapt to changing market conditions, are also adjusting their strategies. By offering online sales tax refunds for departing travelers and international direct-to-door delivery, they are taking the "China Haul" phenomenon online and extending it well beyond Black Friday.Meanwhile, a new trend is emerging in China-US trade: Consumers are increasingly getting ahead of the rush by placing orders early and stocking up in advance. The foundation of "frontloading China orders" is trust, along with the reality of the deep economic and trade interdependence between China and the US.Despite the ongoing uncertainties, the high cost-performance ratio and rapid responsiveness of Chinese manufacturing remain an irreplaceable choice in the US market. American consumers' perception of "China speed" is also quietly changing.In the past, "Made in China" was often associated primarily with low prices. Today, however, "China speed" has become synonymous with efficiency, flexibility and reliability. When consumers place orders on Black Friday and discover that their purchases can be delivered directly from factories in China to their doorsteps in just a few days, their trust in "Made in China" grows even stronger.The trust dividend generated by this perception shift is translating into tangible brand loyalty and creating more opportunities for Chinese supply chain companies to secure long-term partnerships.For Chinese businesses, these long-term partnerships mean more predictable orders and greater flexibility in production planning. For American buyers, they are provided with a relatively dependable source of supply amid an uncertain business environment.Without external disruptions, through this close cooperation, both sides have built a buffer against external risks. Partnerships founded on trust and efficiency could move beyond simple buyer-seller transactions to become mutually reinforcing relationships of strategic interdependence. Against a backdrop of continuing turbulence in global trade, such relationships are particularly valuable.Another noteworthy development is the growing popularity of "China Haul" among overseas consumers. Increasingly, they are no longer content with simply spotting "Made in China" labels on store shelves back home. Instead, they are flying directly to China, exploring shopping districts, retail outlets and Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen's renowned electronics hub, and turning their trips into shopping expeditions at the source, with suitcases in hand and smartphones ready to capture every find. "Bring your largest empty suitcase to China" has become a widely circulated travel tip among tourists from around the world.In the third quarter of this year, China recorded 11.601 million inbound visits by foreign nationals, including 8.992 million visa-free entries. From January to July, overseas visitors spent 263.6 billion yuan in China, up 27.8 percent year on year. Behind these figures is a shift in consumer behavior: from buying Chinese products at home to coming to China to shop firsthand."Going to China for Black Friday" is, of course, an internet catchphrase and should not be overinterpreted as signaling a replacement of one market by another. But the message it conveys is clear enough. A country's opening-up has a ceiling if it focuses solely on selling goods abroad. When it also opens its doors to welcome consumers in, making it easy and appealing for foreign visitors to come, shop and take their purchases home, the benefits of openness extend beyond merchandise trade to services, experiences and perceptions.The shift from "the world's factory" to "the world's marketplace" may be a difference of just one word, but it tests the overall strength of an economy - from its manufacturing and supply capabilities to the vitality of its consumer ecosystem.For consumers around the world, China is no longer just a place to find bargains. It is increasingly becoming a destination they want to visit repeatedly.