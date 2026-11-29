Conceptual diagram of AI Photo: VCG



Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten plans to discuss the US MATCH Act with Washington at next month's G20 summit in Miami, Reuters reported. The Dutch government is reportedly lobbying against the bill, which, if enacted, would force US allies to "adopt tougher export controls toward China or face Washington unilaterally imposing restrictions on their chipmaking equipment," according to the news agency.



The Netherlands has made its opposition to the MATCH Act clear. Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told parliament on Thursday that the Dutch government would do everything in its power to prevent the MATCH Act from being adopted. The firm opposition reflects a simple reality: the economic costs of going along with a new round of tighter US export controls on China are too high for the Netherlands to ignore.



One of the central issues is ASML. The company is of immense importance to the Dutch economy and serves as a critical foothold for Europe in the global semiconductor supply chain. However, the US appears prepared to put ASML's business and Europe's industrial interests at risk in pursuit of its campaign to suppress China's semiconductor industry. By doing so, the US is asking European companies to shoulder the economic costs of its unilateral action against China's semiconductor sector, with little regard for the damage this could inflict on ASML or the wider European semiconductor industry.



This is not just a Dutch concern. Europe is eager to catch up in AI, but the US campaign against China threatens to undermine one of the continent's strongest technological assets: companies like ASML.



If Europe allows the US to dictate the terms of its business with China, it risks weakening the industrial base on which its AI ambitions depend. And if ASML can be made to pay the price today, what is to stop other successful European technology companies from becoming targets tomorrow? It's in Europe's own interest to consider whether Europe can build its own technological future while leaving its most successful companies vulnerable to Washington's recklessness.



Europe has a clear interest in protecting ASML. As US technology controls tighten, Europe needs to strengthen its own semiconductor industries and ensure that its companies can compete freely in the world. ASML is a test of Europe's willingness to defend its fundamental interests. Protecting the company is ultimately about preserving Europe's potential to become a serious force in AI and its influence over the strategically important semiconductor industry.



Bloomberg reported on Saturday that France was backing the Netherlands over the concerns about the US MATCH Act. France's backing adds weight to the Dutch position.



Whether or not the MATCH Act is adopted, US export controls have been proven unable to hold back China's semiconductor industry. The bill risks using American political power to make European companies pay the price for an increasingly costly effort by Washington to slow China's technological progress.



Years of US restrictions have not stopped China's semiconductor and AI industries from advancing. China's emergence as one of the world's front-rank AI powers is a case in point. As China's indigenous technological capabilities continue to grow, US export controls will have less and less ability to impede its progress, even as the costs for companies caught up in these restrictions continue to mount.



The recent episode surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has added to calls in the US for tighter restrictions on high-end chip exports to China. The MATCH Act may become part of this broader push. Yet the more the US seeks to use the act to cut China's access to semiconductor technology, the stronger the impetus for China to accelerate its own innovation and develop powerful alternatives.



Europe need not take sides in the global chip contest initiated by the US. It does, however, need to recognize the changing realities of the global semiconductor landscape: US export controls are disrupting global supply chains, while China's drive for technological self-reliance is gathering pace.



Europe's interests lie in protecting its own industrial strengths and giving its companies the freedom to compete in global markets, rather than allowing Washington's geopolitical ambitions to limit their access to the global markets. The implications extend well beyond the Netherlands, touching on the economic interests of Europe's semiconductor industry as a whole.





