China to closely follow progress of relevant legislation, carefully assess its impact: MOFCOM on US House Committee on Foreign Affairs passing MATCH Act and related bills

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China has consistently opposed any actions that overstretch the concept of national security and abuse export control measures, a spokesperson with the China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday.The remarks came in response to questions regarding that the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs passed several export control bills, including the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act.A press release by the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs on April 22 claimed that the MATCH Act would close loopholes to prevent the “Chinese military from accessing advanced semiconductors,” and the Act was claimed to be part of a markup of a series of export control measures aimed at ensuring America continues to lead in the AI Arms Race, per the release.If the relevant bill is eventually enacted, it will severely disrupt the international economic and trade order and seriously undermine the stability of the global semiconductor industry chain and supply chain, the MOFCOM spokesperson warned.China will closely follow the progress of the relevant legislation, carefully assess its impact on China's interests, and will resolutely take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, according to the MOFCOM spokesperson.Global Times