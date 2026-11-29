Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Against the backdrop of global uncertainty, the China-ASEAN partnership has demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent years, advancing from simple product exchange to deep-rooted, joint capacity building. This strategic shift is anchored in three pillars: artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, and integrated trade. By moving beyond mere exports to building shared capabilities, the two sides are strengthening regional supply chains, helping create a mutually beneficial model for sustainable growth.Governments of ASEAN see AI as a tool for inclusive growth. Economies like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam have adopted national AI strategies, and the region has endorsed shared guidance on AI governance. The emphasis goes to practical AI applications in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, finance and public service.The region's AI industry is at an uneven but very promising stage. Singapore is leading, and several larger ASEAN members are scaling up quickly, while others are currently building digital foundations. However, three gaps stand out: talent, computing power, and local data and languages. There are too few AI engineers and researchers in ASEAN, and skilled people often move abroad. Data-center capacity is growing, but high-performance, affordable computing power is concentrated in a few hubs. And, many ASEAN languages are under-represented in major AI models.Meanwhile, China's AI-associated industries were valued at over 1.2 trillion yuan ($179 billion) in 2025, with the number of AI enterprises exceeding 6,200, official figures showed. More importantly, AI in China is moving rapidly out of the labs to factory floors, logistics networks, power grids, hospitals and more fields.China can contribute in these fields to accelerate the development of ASEAN's AI industry. Joint laboratories, scholarships and vocational training would help. Co-investment in data centers and cloud infrastructure would expand access to computing power. Open-source models, adapted jointly with ASEAN partners for regional languages, will lower costs. Putting capacity-building and technology sharing at the center of cooperation would help ASEAN members develop their own capabilities.The same logic applies to green energy. ASEAN's electricity demand is rising quickly, and many members still rely on coal and imported fossil fuel. The region needs more solar, wind and hydropower, along with energy storage, grid upgrades and better cross-border power links. The most important needs are affordable financing, proven technology and engineering skills, and Chinese firms can help meet all three.The effects are already visible. Chinese manufacturers have lowered the cost of solar modules and batteries, and several have built production capacity in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, creating jobs and linking local industry to global clean-energy chains. For example, the Cirata floating solar project in Indonesia, built with Chinese engineering participation, is an example of what large renewable projects can deliver. In electric vehicles, BYD's operations in Thailand and its planned Indonesian facility point to local assembly and supply chain development.Beyond technology and energy, the shift is reshaping the trade landscape too. Since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) took effect in 2022, lower tariffs and harmonized rules of origin have made cross-border trade and investment easier, and supply chains across the region are more closely linked.ASEAN has been China's largest trading partner for years, and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, which will take effect on December 1, will deepen cooperation in the digital and green economies and strengthen regional supply chains.The ASEAN economies are woven into production networks with China: ASEAN supplies components, resources and assembly, while China supplies capital goods, inputs and investment. As a result, industrialization in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and other ASEAN members has progressed.That said, competition is real in some sectors, such as steel, textiles and certain consumer goods, and the best response is constructive: support for upgrading and worker retraining, and closer coordination between their industrial policies. It's worth noting that ASEAN's export mix to China has been evolving in recent years, with more electronics, machinery, processed goods and agricultural products alongside traditional commodities.In a complex international landscape, China-ASEAN economic and trade ties have demonstrated remarkable resilience. Mutually beneficial bilateral trade is at record levels. The China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 Upgrade Protocol will further widen market access for ASEAN's higher-value goods, attract more Chinese investment in ASEAN's local value chains, and foster stronger supply-chain resilience and a more balanced trade structure over time.This article is compiled based on an interview with Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, a research fellow at Jakarta-based Center of Economic and Law Studies. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn