Chimpanzees 'addicted' to phones capture attention

As we all know, chimpanzees have strong learning abilities. They can use the toilet, wash clothes, clip their nails, and even learn to swipe mobile phone screens. Recently, young chimpanzees at the Shanghai Zoo were found to be have become "addicted" to playing with mobile phones, sparking heated discussion.To attract the chimpanzees' attention, a few visitors took out their mobile phones to play short videos. Inside the glass enclosure, two young chimpanzees were clearly attracted by the bright phones, watching the content on the screens intently. One of them, like a child, opened its mouth wide and lay down to watch, making the visitors laugh.Some visitors said that attracting the chimpanzees this way might not be a good thing.In response, the animal husbandry staff of the zoo said that watching mobile phones for a short time does not have much of an impact on chimpanzees.In Japan, some zoos specifically use electronic screens for chimpanzees to click on as part of intelligence experiments. However, it is not suitable for chimpanzees to watch mobile phones for a long time.The staff member reminded visitors to be civilized in the zoo, including not tapping on the glass and not making loud noises with mobile phones, which may affect the animals' normal lives.