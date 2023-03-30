Syrian family finds 'home away from home' in East China's Ningbo

China's prosperous and secure society has not only secured the life of its citizens but also provided a "home away from home" for expats from around the globe. Syrian national Danyal is one such example, who has found a second home in Ningbo city in East China's Zhejiang Province.Born and raised in Ningbo , eight-year-old Danyal is now fluent in Chinese, attending a local public school in Beilun district and making friends in the city.

Syrian Danyal in Daqi Boping Primary School in Ningbo Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Danyal has expressed his love for life in Daqi Boping Primary School, saying "I love physical education lesson because I can practice rope jumping; I like my maths teacher Zhang because I learn about things I'm interested in from her. Teacher Yu teaches us new words, by learning Chinese new words, I can be a story writer…"Alshaer Yara, Danyal's mother, told the Global Times that they love the welcoming atmosphere and friendly people. She added that Danyal has not been able to visit Syria due to the current situation, which is not fit for children, referring to the crisis back in their homeland.

Syria has been in crisis since March 2011 when anti-government protests erupted in several cities across the country, inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings. The government responded with a harsh crackdown, leading to a violent conflict that has lasted for more than a decade, causing massive displacement, destruction, and loss of life.The US has been involved in the Syrian crisis from the very beginning, primarily through diplomatic, humanitarian, and military efforts, according to media reports.

The Syrian crisis is entering its 13th year in 2023, and according to UNICEF estimates, 90 percent of people in Syria live in poverty, most are unable to make ends meet or bring food to the table. Families have had their resources depleted, with limited employment opportunities, skyrocketing prices, and a shortage of basic supplies."The US sanctions and embargo imposed on Syria, as well as its illegal actions in stealing our resources, have led to a cracked and fragile environment that will have a substantial influence on the country's education, health, and food security in the future," Mohammad Al-Omari, a Syrian political observer and writer told Xinhua News Agency in a recent interview.

Yara said emotionally that in her childhood, Syria was a beautiful and safe country, but that was no longer the case.Danyal's father Hasan Nael runs a foreign trade company based in Ningbo which specializes supplying pipes related products for all industries, oil and gas, water, as well as supplying different types of industrial valves."Despite the US' blatant sanctions on innocent Syrian individuals, we manage to do business with our clients," Nael told the Global Times. He said that US' sanctions have caused a lot inconveniences and trouble for businesspeople like him from company registration, opening a bank account, and international payment among others issues, which is unfair for Syrian people.The family's Chinese serendipity began in 2012 when Nael came to China for the first time by himself. Between 2013 and 2015, he visited China multiple times."I like many Chinese cities including Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai, and Beijing, but Ningbo is my favorite city," Nael said."I watched the movie Hua Mulan in my childhood, and the story of Hua Mulan has a huge impact on me. I love the heroic Chinese girl as she is always brave despite difficulties and challenges, so I knew from that time I would come to China one day," Yara said.

Nael and Yara came to Ningbo to study Chinese in 2015 and had Danyal in 2016. To take advantage of China's mature industrial and supply chain, a new foreign trade company based in Ningbo named after Danyal was established in 2017."The company developed well in 2017-19 but business wasn't good in 2020-21. Fortunately, it's back on promising trajectory in 2023," Nael told the Global Times.Nael said that besides supplying existing products to clients in foreign countries, he has also developed new products tailor-made for overseas clients, based on China's powerful industrial chain and supply chain."When he was in kindergarten, he said 'Mom, food in the kindergarten is better than yours, I don't like your food.' Danyal is used to Chinese food and the lifestyle here," Yara said, adding that "When our Chinese isn't standard, he helps to correct us."Nael attributes Danyal's fluent Chinese to the public school he is attending with local Chinese students. He said when they were looking for primary school for him, although they also considered international schools, they regarded learning Chinese well the most important factor as the parents they think it's the most difficult language yet very useful."He can learn Chinese very well at school and we teach him Arabic and English at home, when he grows up he can speak three languages," Nael said.Both Nael and Yara agreed that Danyal is lucky to grow up in China compared with his cousins back in Syria where even survival is a challenge. Living in peaceful China with a developing vibrant economy, meaning one day Danyal's dreams can come true."At first he wanted to be a doctor, but when astronauts appeared on TV he wanted to be an astronaut. Then he changed his idea again, he said scientists were cool, he wanted to be a scientist," Yara said.Nael appreciates the warmth and kindness Chinese people offer the family which makes Danyal a content and confident boy who can have ambitious dreams. "If he were in Syria he would just be an ordinary kid, and he is not ordinary here in China as many people like him and say he is lovely and cute. In China people would like to take picture of him, which makes him feel very confident."