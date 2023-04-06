A visitor lost her phone in a zoo and found it in a monkey's possession

Recently, a woman lost her phone while visiting the zoo in Shijiazhuang, North China’s Hebei Province, and saw it fall into the monkey enclosure.

Recently, a woman lost her phone while visiting the zoo in Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province, and saw it fall into the monkey enclosure. The next day, a visitor captured a video of a monkey playing with the phone and even answering calls like a human.The woman, surnamed Xie, explained that while she was feeding the monkeys, she accidentally dropped her phone into the enclosure. The zookeepers couldn't find it at the time, but when she got home, she found that her iPad was showing the phone was still in the enclosure and active. She shared her story on social media platforms and the next day, a netizen replied with a video of the monkey playing with her phone, even answering and ending calls. Xie contacted the zoo and left her information with them, and they promised to contact her if they found the phone.Many netizens were amused by the clever monkey. "Perhaps it saw many visitors playing with phones in the zoo and it learned quickly. It seems we need to be careful with our behavior at the zoo," one netizen joked. However, others reminded visitors to be cautious when feeding animals to avoid causing harm and affecting their living environment.