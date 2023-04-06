College students work part-time to help people sweep tombs on the Tomb-sweeping Day

During Tomb-sweeping Day, the story of college students working part-time to clean graves became a hot topic on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like social media platform.

During Tomb-sweeping Day, the story of college students working part-time to clean graves became a hot topic on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like social media platform. Due to distance and time constraints, some relatives cannot go to the gravesite to pay their respects, leading to the creation of many "proxy memorial services."According to a merchant surnamed Ye, a college student, his basic services include cleaning, offering flowers, and video services, with special tribute offerings purchased at market prices, ranging from 200 to 300 yuan ($43.6).Experts say that as the demand in the market changes, many service-oriented industries are becoming more popular, such as pet feeding, accompanying medical treatment, and home cooking.This way, people can help others while also making extra income through part-time work. As long as they can complete the task according to the agreement, it is worth promoting, said one netizen.However, some people expressed concerns about the lack of supervision for this type of part-time work."If dealing with an irresponsible seller, they may suffer losses. And this type of industry will have more potential for development if there is policy support for remote services," another netizen said, receiving 1,200 likes in the comment secion.