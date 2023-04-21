VIDEO / MULAN PODCAST
GT Podcast with Mulan: China-Russia military ties elevated; Western claims against Chinese drones refuted
By Global Times Published: Apr 21, 2023 07:45 PM
GT Podcast with Mulan
Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.

On today's podcast:

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Russia - what it means for China-Russia military ties and for global peace.

In a direct response to foreign media claims of Chinese drones being exported to areas of the Ukraine conflict, China's Commerce Ministry said it firmly rejects such groundless accusations.

How creepy is the Dalai Lama's "suck my tongue" behavior? Experts say such behavior is not a custom of Xizang.

Canada's dark history of brutal mistreatment against indigenous people - a Canadian indigenous activist said that she blames Canada for "killing" her mom.

Finally, the Global Civilization Initiative is full of Chinese wisdom and injects fresh momentum into a bright shared future.


